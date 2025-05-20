GhostBSD is a simple and elegant desktop BSD operating system

news

GhostBSD builds on the robust FreeBSD codebase, tracing its heritage back to the Unix research conducted at the University of California, Berkeley. Originally known as “BSD Unix” or “Berkeley Unix,” it is now simply referred to as BSD, standing for Berkeley Software Distribution.

GhostBSD offers a user-friendly, desktop-oriented operating system based on FreeBSD. It features the MATE desktop environment, and a selection of essential software preinstalled, simplifying your computing experience from the start.

The operating system delivers an elegant user interface using the GTK environment, ensuring a beautiful and comfortable user experience on the modern BSD platform. This setup provides a natural, native Unix work environment that’s both intuitive and productive.

The installer leverages OpenZFS makes it easy to install and is suitable for newcomers to BSD. With modest hardware requirements, GhostBSD is ideal for modern workstations and 64-bit single-board computer hardware.