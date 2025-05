Context Menu Compare Extension “nautilus-compare” is back in Ubuntu

news

For those who need to compare files, folders, and version controlled projects regularly, Debian and Ubuntu are adding back the nautilus-compare extension for GNOME Files (aka Nautilus) in default repositories for current development releases.

nautilus-compare is a Nautilus extension that adds “compare” option to right-click menu of selected files/folders, allowing to quickly launch Meld tool, and view, edit, and merge the differences graphically.