Games: GOG, GE-Proton, Utopia Must Fall, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fanatical have a big May Madness sale with steep discounts, along with multiple major new game bundles
Along with some big discounts during their new May Madness sale, Fanatical also have some great new bundles to give you some easy discounts to build up your game collection on Linux, SteamOS / Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GOG add support for authenticator apps for two-factor authentication (2FA)
Good news for keeping your games secure, as GOG have announced they've added support for authenticator apps for two-factor authentication (2FA). Previously GOG only supported sending a code via email, but now you can pick whatever auth app you want.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GE-Proton 10-2 brings some essential fixes for Windows games on Linux, SteamOS / Steam Deck
Following on from the big GE-Proton 10-1 version that updated the community-maintained Windows compatibility layer to Proton 10, a smaller bug-fix release is out with some essential fixes. As is often the case with GE-Proton, the 10-1 release came with some issues so this hotfix should solve most of the reported problems.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Utopia Must Fall is easily one of the best modern arcade shoot 'em ups
Utopia Must Fall from developer Pixeljam has absolutely absorbed my attention recently. It's easily one of the best modern arcade shoot 'em ups I've ever played. Note: personal purchase.
GamingOnLinux ☛ You are the final boss in Noobs Are Coming, an over the top arena roguelike
Solo developer Overboy has announced that Noobs Are Coming, their chaotic over the top arena roguelike, is set for release in 2025 with full Native Linux and Steam Deck support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Chaotic spider-physics sandbox A Webbing Journey is out now in Early Access
A game that finally made me think a Spider could be adorable? Nah, they still terrify me, but A Webbing Journey really is wholesome. Great idea for a game too with some fun physics and web-slinging.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mineshaft is a tough but unique Tetris-like with crafting and mining for gems
Mineshaft is a clever blending of genres that takes the very basics from Tetris but makes it quite an interesting challenge with resource gathering, tool crafting and puzzle solving. It's like a mini Minecraft / Terraria version of Tetris. Note: key provided by the developer.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Sirocco Thugs is an upcoming first-person boomer beat 'em up with a demo out now
With a focus on flashy kicking, punching and beating, Sirocco Thugs could be one to watch if you love boomer shooters but fancy smacking people with a lead pipe or knuckledusters instead while you do combos. There's a demo available on Steam right now and it works on Linux with Proton.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Beyond All Reason, a free and open source RTS gets a big visual overhaul
Beyond All Reason is an incredibly impressive free and open source RTS, with The Lightbringer update out now that's a huge advancement for the visuals. If you love massive battles you need to play this one.