news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Jeff Triplett ☛ TIL Poppler's pdftoppm to convert PDF pages into PNG files - Jeff Triplett's Micro.blog
Today I learned about pdftoppm, a simple CLI tool that can convert each page of a PDF into separate image files.
-
PowerDNS ☛ PowerDNS DNSdist 1.9.10 released, fixing CVE-2025-30193
We released PowerDNS DNSdist 1.9.10 today, fixing several bugs including a security issue tracked as CVE-2025-30193 where a remote, unauthenticated attacker can cause a denial of service via a crafted TCP connection. The issue was reported to us via our public IRC channel so once it was clear that the issue had a security impact we prepared to release a new version as soon as possible.
-
Tor ☛ Happy Families: new certificates for faster and easier relay management | The Tor Project
Frequently relay operators (individuals or organization) want to operate more than one relay. In order to advertise this fact, they declare that their relays belong to a "Relay Family" together.
Within the Tor protocol, Relay Families help make sure that an honest relay operator is never in a position to appear in the same circuit or observe two points of a circuit to mount a traffic correlation attack.1
Outside of its role in the Tor protocol, Relay Families help Tor's Network Health Team to keep an eye on how many relays are operated by the same people, and to diagnose issues with relay deployments. Families give honest operators a transparent way to tell the world, "I'm not running a Sybil attack; I'm being transparent with my relays."
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
The New Stack ☛ Ladybird: That Rare Breed of Browser Based on Web Standards
There appear to be a lot of different web browsers available — but on closer examination, this isn’t entirely true. Many browsers are based on Chromium, the open source code behind Google’s Chrome browser. Safari and Firefox are the notable exceptions, but Microsoft Edge, Opera and Brave (to name just a few) are all based on Chromium. However, soon there will be a new fully open source browser, constructed independently from the ground up, called Labybird.
-
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
TecAdmin ☛ What is NewSQL? Bridging SQL and NoSQL
Hey there! If you’ve ever heard about databases and wondered what the deal is with NewSQL, you’re in the right place.
-
-
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
-
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice Marketing Activities – TDF’s Annual Report 2024
In 2024, The Document Foundation and its global LibreOffice community undertook a variety of marketing initiatives aimed at increasing visibility, fostering community engagement, and driving adoption of LibreOffice)
-
-