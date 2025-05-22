Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Frequently relay operators (individuals or organization) want to operate more than one relay. In order to advertise this fact, they declare that their relays belong to a "Relay Family" together.

Within the Tor protocol, Relay Families help make sure that an honest relay operator is never in a position to appear in the same circuit or observe two points of a circuit to mount a traffic correlation attack.1

Outside of its role in the Tor protocol, Relay Families help Tor's Network Health Team to keep an eye on how many relays are operated by the same people, and to diagnose issues with relay deployments. Families give honest operators a transparent way to tell the world, "I'm not running a Sybil attack; I'm being transparent with my relays."