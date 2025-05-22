news
Debian Taking Corporate Money and Defaming Their Own
Debian ☛ Bits from Debian: EDF Platinum Sponsor of DebConf25
We are pleased to announce that EDF has committed to sponsor DebConf25 as a Platinum Sponsor.
EDF is a leading global utility company focused on low-carbon power generation. The group uses advanced engineering and scientific computing tools to drive innovation and efficiency in its operations, especially in nuclear power plant design and safety assessment.
Medium ☛ Simon Quigley: Loose Cannons and Orwellian Tactics [Ed: Good luck finding out who said what and what about]
Edit: for the people calling this unhinged, you don’t have the full context. I know it’s not a good look. Just stop and think for a second, though.
I’d like to start this post by saying that I am indeed well. I’ve thought so from the very beginning, and it’s been confirmed by professionals as such. That being said, there is still this perception that people are still believing the other person that needs help.
See, when you’re deeply involved in this space for ten years and start a blog to share all the cool things you’ve learned, you don’t expect people to spread the rumor that you’re crazy. And you especially don’t expect them to resort to a legal bluff and then brag about it in a private IRC channel (yes, I have the proof.)
[...]
Silencing people, or asking them to remove parts of a post you don’t like, is never okay. You could choose whether to publish it on your platform, sure, but you certainly don’t get to pick and choose what I put in my personal blog posts.
[...]
I’m done. Don’t defame me anymore.
Medium ☛ Simon Quigley: Fences and Values
“Don’t knock the fence down before you know why it’s up.” I repeat this phrase over and over again, yet the (metaphorical) Homeowner’s Association still decides my fence is the wrong color.
Medium ☛ Simon Quigley: Hey Hi (AI) and what it actually means
A popular topic of public conversation in 2025 is balance. How do we balance budgets, how do we balance entities, and how do we balance perspectives? How do we balance the right of free expression with our ability to effectively convey a message?