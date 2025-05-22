Debian Taking Corporate Money and Defaming Their Own

Edit: for the people calling this unhinged, you don’t have the full context. I know it’s not a good look. Just stop and think for a second, though.

I’d like to start this post by saying that I am indeed well. I’ve thought so from the very beginning, and it’s been confirmed by professionals as such. That being said, there is still this perception that people are still believing the other person that needs help.

See, when you’re deeply involved in this space for ten years and start a blog to share all the cool things you’ve learned, you don’t expect people to spread the rumor that you’re crazy. And you especially don’t expect them to resort to a legal bluff and then brag about it in a private IRC channel (yes, I have the proof.)

[...]

Silencing people, or asking them to remove parts of a post you don’t like, is never okay. You could choose whether to publish it on your platform, sure, but you certainly don’t get to pick and choose what I put in my personal blog posts.

[...]

I’m done. Don’t defame me anymore.