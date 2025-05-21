news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 21, 2025



Quoting: 5 of the easiest, quickest Linux distros to install - and I've tried them all | ZDNET —

I remember back in the day when Linux was a challenge, even for computer scientists. It was all text-based; you had to manually format the hard drive, understand how networking functioned, and use the command line like a magician.

Today's Linux is a far easier experience. In fact, there are some Linux distributions that are so easy to install that anyone, regardless of skill, can do it. With that particular breed of distribution, the hardest part is burning an ISO to a USB drive. Even so, from the start of the ISO download to logging into your new Linux system, it should only take about 10 minutes -- depending on the speed of your internet connection for downloading the ISO and the performance of your machine.