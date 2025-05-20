For Linux gamers, the new Steam Client update adds support for automatically installing the Proton Voice Files speech synthesis data when necessary, improves support for game recordings that contain a green bar on the right side of the image when using HEVC encoding on AMD systems if the game window width isn’t a multiple of 64, and improves Game Recording and Remote Play video streams that show green frames when capturing Vulkan games on Intel GPUs.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 highlights include Red Hat Enterprise Linux Lightspeed for integrating generative AI directly within the platform to provide users with context-aware guidance and actionable recommendations through a natural language interface.
GIMP 3.0.4 is a bugfix release that addresses a bug with pasting selections from GIMP into other apps where the pasted section was padded to the original image size, various crashes related to changing or turning off the main monitor, and some issues with text layers.
Boardcon has recently introduced the Idea3576, a compact single-board computer built around the Rockchip RK3576. Key features include CAN, RS485, 4G connectivity, and support for Debian 12.
Avaota has recently shared details about the C1, a compact single-board computer in the Raspberry Pi A form factor. Based on the Allwinner H618 processor, the board is a variant of the Yuzuki Chameleon and expands the Avaota SBC lineup with a small-footprint, feature-rich design aimed at embedded development and multimedia applications.
The Kiwi DVK is a compact development kit designed for high performance networking and flexible I O expansion. It supports a range of interfaces and slots for prototyping advanced connectivity and power configurations in embedded systems.