Recent GNU/Linux Articles From Valnet Inc.

Have you been trying to figure out what to do with that old laptop lying around? Maybe you've got an old mini PC or the like that you've been wanting to repurpose. Instead of installing a desktop OS on it, here's why you should consider running it as a headless server instead.

What is a Headless Server?

If you've never heard of a headless server, don't lose your head. The simplest definition of a headless server is a computer running an operating system that doesn't have a graphical user interface. Typically, it'll run a server-focused operating system that has a command line only.

In the past, it was typically thought of as something just for professionals or systems administrators, but it's becoming a route for anyone to enjoy with modern features and setups.