Recent GNU/Linux Articles From Valnet Inc.

GNU/Linux
HowTo Geek ☛ 6 Reasons to Ditch the Desktop and Run a Headless Server
Have you been trying to figure out what to do with that old laptop lying around? Maybe you've got an old mini PC or the like that you've been wanting to repurpose. Instead of installing a desktop OS on it, here's why you should consider running it as a headless server instead.
What is a Headless Server?
If you've never heard of a headless server, don't lose your head. The simplest definition of a headless server is a computer running an operating system that doesn't have a graphical user interface. Typically, it'll run a server-focused operating system that has a command line only.
In the past, it was typically thought of as something just for professionals or systems administrators, but it's becoming a route for anyone to enjoy with modern features and setups.
Applications
HowTo Geek ☛ I Gave Up on Kindle and Built My Own eBook Server With Calibre
Have you been searching for a way to ditch Kindle and build your own eBook library? I have, and Calibre makes it easy to self-host your eBooks, read them anywhere, and even still send them to your Kindle—no subscription required.
Why I Ditched Kindle
Amazon recently decided that they would remove a feature from Kindle that many people loved—the ability to download eBooks to read on your own devices. This anti-consumer practice is among the latest in moves that show us digital content we buy isn't actually ours, we're just simply gaining access that can be revoked at any time.
WINE or Emulation
HowTo Geek ☛ Homebrew Gives You the Best of Linux on Mac [Ed: Better to just install the real thing then; it would cost nothing]
Open up Terminal on macOS, and it’s easy to imagine you’re running in a full Linux environment. Those commands aren’t exactly what you’re used to, though. Fortunately, there’s an easy fix.
XDA ☛ 4 tools I run in WSL that are better than their Windows counterparts [Ed: Those could instead be used on "proper" GNU/Linux, not Windows with a misleading label]
XDA ☛ Microsoft finally adds Fedora Linux as an official WSL distro [Ed: Diversion and distraction from the real thing, i.e. leaving Windows]
Distributions and Operating Systems
HowTo Geek ☛ All Linux Is Not Free: 5 Distros That Ask for Your Money
Did you know that some Linux distros actually ask you for your money? So what features do they offer to compete against absolutely free alternatives? Here are five paid Linux distros to help you get an idea of the premium Linux world.
HowTo Geek ☛ Make the Most of Your Raspberry Pi With This Raspbian Alternative
You probably know the Raspberry Pi for its space-efficiency and (at times) affordability. To pull off a Pi project, though, sometimes you need to squeeze every bit of power out of it you can. That's where an alternative to Raspberry Pi OS comes in: DietPi.
What Is DietPi?
DietPi is a Linux distribution you can install on the Raspberry Pi and other SPCs (Single-Board Computers). It's meant as an alternative to the standard Raspberry Pi OS (formerly called Raspbian), the conventional distribution to install when you get a Raspberry Pi.
Open Hardware/Modding
HowTo Geek ☛ 5 Raspberry Pi Projects I'd Totally Do If I Had the Time
If you have a ton of time on your hands, then I really hope you make these Raspberry Pi projects for me. I want to make them myself, but I just don't have the time, however cool or useful they are.
Like most Raspberry Pi projects, they'll be fun to make, I'm sure. Everyone will enjoy using them, no doubt. But the time to accomplish it, I do not have. Here's five Raspberry Pi projects that I'd build if I had the extra time (and cash).
HowTo Geek ☛ Why a NUC or Mini PC Is the Perfect Homelab Starter Box
If you don't have room (or the budget) for massive servers to run your homelab, then a mini PC or NUC might be the best choice for you. These compact systems might be tiny in footprint, but pack plenty of power to handle most homelab tasks with ease.
Small Form Factor, Big Potential
While bigger is occasionally better, sometimes the best route is to simply go smaller.
My homelab is full of big machines. I have rack-mount servers that have lots of cores, lots of RAM, and generate lots of heat. The thing is, one of my servers is entirely unnecessary and could easily be replaced by a smaller, more powerful, and lower power draw machine.
HowTo Geek ☛ How I Run My Entire Homelab on Docker (And Why You Should Too)
When it comes to homelabbing, there are a lot of services and apps you might want to run. While installing them individually is an option, I chose to go the Docker route instead—and there's no going back.
HowTo Geek ☛ Want a Private Homelab? Put These 12 Apps at the Top of Your List
Are you looking for ways to cut your reliance on the cloud, bring the services you use in-house, and bolster your online safety? If so, then you absolutely should replace cloud-hosted services with self-hosted alternatives. Here's 12 privacy-focused self-hosted apps and the services they replace.
HowTo Geek ☛ 5 Reasons to Put DietPi on Your Raspberry Pi
If you're looking for an operating system to replace Raspberry Pi OS on your Raspberry Pi or other SBC, an option worth your time is DietPi. Here are just a few of the reasons why.
In case you haven't heard of it, DietPi is a free and open source operating system based on Debian Linux. It's designed to be run on SBCs (Single-Board Computers) like the Raspberry Pi where resources are usually limited and useage is specialized. The conventional choice is Raspberry Pi OS (formerly known as Raspian), but DietPi is an alternative with several tweaks and custom tools.
Leftovers
Hardware/DRM
HowTo Geek ☛ Synology May Punish You for Buying Third-Party Hard Drives
Upcoming Synology Plus devices place restrictions on HDD usage.
Security
HowTo Geek ☛ Too Many Passwords to Keep Track Of? Here's What to Do
Trying to remember all of your passwords yourself is difficult, and reusing the same handful of them is a huge security risk. There is a better solution!
Every site needs account registration nowadays. It's an annoyance in and of itself, but remembering so many accounts and passwords quickly becomes a problem. Combine that with all the different requirements you need to make a password, and you can soon face the dilemma of just having too many of them to remember.
