news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 22, 2025



Quoting: Don't "buy" e-books from Oxford University Press - bandali —

That is a sample of the output generated by the interface’s Print function: an utterly useless, inferior copy of the book that has giant watermarks on every single page, with the only selectable text in the whole book being the repugnant threat at the top of each page — the actual body text of the book is converted to low-resolution, blurry images, and is therefore neither selectable nor searchable.

Going forward, I will NEVER “purchase” anything from Oxford University Press (and most definitely not from VitalSource), so long as they have no problem “selling” [access to] DRM-infested copies of books with no way to download a usable copy of what I paid for.

The key takeaway for me from this whole experience is that due to the sad and sorry status quo of our current times, this kind of insulting (mal)treatment of users is all but common, and really can happen to any one of us. Therefore it is all the more important for us to band together in protest of this, rather than dividing and isolating ourselves through misguided better-than-thou sentiments toward each other.