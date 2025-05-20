news
today's howtos
How to Install LocalSend on FunOS
LocalSend is a fast, secure, and open-source solution for transferring files between devices on the same local network. It works without needing an internet connection, making it perfect for sharing files quickly and privately across different platforms—including Linux, Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.
Linuxiac ☛ Authelia Authentication Server Achieves OpenID Certified Status
Authelia open-source authentication and authorization server passes OpenID Connect certification, confirming full conformance with implemented profiles.
TecAdmin ☛ 25 Advanced Terraform Interview Questions for Senior Roles
If you’re aiming for a senior DevOps or cloud architect role, you’ll likely face some tough Terraform questions. This article covers 25 advanced questions with answers written like you’d explain them in an interview. I’ve added code snippets and examples where they help.
TecAdmin ☛ 10 Scenario-Based Terraform Interview Questions and Answers
Terraform interviews often include scenario-based questions to test how you solve real-world problems. These questions check your practical knowledge and decision-making. This article covers 10 common scenarios with answers written like you’d say them in an interview. Let’s jump in! 1. Your team accidentally deleted the Terraform state file.
Fix Kali GNU/Linux update error Missing key 827C8569F2518CC677FECA1AED65462EC8D5E4C5
Fix Kali GNU/Linux update error Missing key 827C8569F2518CC677FECA1AED65462EC8D5E4C5, which is needed to verify signature.