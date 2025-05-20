LibreOffice 25.8 Alpha1 is available for testing

Tux Machines

Encryption Under Threat: The UK’s Backdoor Mandate and Its Impact on Online Safety

Encryption is an essential component of a safe and trustworthy Internet. Weakening it not only undermines personal privacy but also jeopardizes national security and global cybersecurity standards. 

New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.2

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Boardcon Idea3576 SBC Showcases RK3576 SoC with CAN Bus and Dual Gigabit Ethernet

Boardcon has recently introduced the Idea3576, a compact single-board computer built around the Rockchip RK3576. Key features include CAN, RS485, 4G connectivity, and support for Debian 12.

Avaota Previews C1 SBC in Raspberry Pi A Form Factor with Allwinner H618

Avaota has recently shared details about the C1, a compact single-board computer in the Raspberry Pi A form factor. Based on the Allwinner H618 processor, the board is a variant of the Yuzuki Chameleon and expands the Avaota SBC lineup with a small-footprint, feature-rich design aimed at embedded development and multimedia applications.

Kiwi DVK Pairs SFP and 2.5GbE with PoE and Modular Expansion for Embedded Development

The Kiwi DVK is a compact development kit designed for high performance networking and flexible I O expansion. It supports a range of interfaces and slots for prototyping advanced connectivity and power configurations in embedded systems.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 18th, 2025

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

GIMP 3.0.4 Open-Source Image Editor Is Now Available for Download with Bug Fixes

GIMP 3.0.4 is a bugfix release that addresses a bug with pasting selections from GIMP into other apps where the pasted section was padded to the original image size, various crashes related to changing or turning off the main monitor, and some issues with text layers.

LibreOffice 25.8 Alpha1 is available for testing

LibreOffice 25.8 Alpha 1 is available

LibreOffice 25.8 will be released as final at the end of August, 2025 ( Check the Release Plan ) being LibreOffice 25.8 Alpha1 the first pre-release since the development of version 25.8 started at the beginning of December, 2024. Since then, 3918 commits have been submitted to the code repository and 533 bugs were set to FIXED in Bugzilla. Check the release notes to find the new features included in this version of LibreOffice.

LibreOffice 25.8 Alpha1 can be downloaded for Linux, macOS and Windows, and it can be installed alongside the standard version.

In case you find any problem in this pre-release, please report it in Bugzilla ( You just need a legit email account in order to create a new account ).

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Today, Red Hat announced the general availability of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 10 operating system series, a major update introducing new features and enhancements.
Microsoft Broke Linux PCs; Now Microsoft Sites Credit It With 'Fixing' What It Broke (a Year Later)
spin as usual
Recent GNU/Linux Articles From Valnet Inc.
howtogeek and more
Kdenlive 25.04.1 released
Kdenlive 25.04.1 is now available, containing several fixes and improvements
 
Damn Small Linux revived my aging Eee PC. Here’s how to use it to resurrect any old computer
Even an 18-year-old netbook can browse the modern web
Ubuntu 25.10 will Have a Brand New Terminal (and Image Viewer)
Ubuntu 25.10 replaces its default terminal and image viewer with modern apps
Radxa NIO 5A credit card-sized Mediatek Genio 520 SBC showcased at Computex 2025
Mediatek mentions support for Android, Yocto Linux, and Ubuntu OS for the Genio 520/720, and NVIDIA TAO Toolkit for the 10 TOPS NPU
LibreOffice 25.8 Alpha1 is available for testing
LibreOffice 25.8 will be released as final at the end of August, 2025
MangoJuice is a GUI tool to configure MangoHud
This is free and open source software
OpenIndiana is a community supported illumos-based operating system
OpenIndiana is a free and open-source illumos distribution compatible with SPARC and x86-64 based computers
The Operating System. The real hardware (and environment) killer
Murena is proud to partner with Fairphone to provide a deGoogled, privacy-first phone that keeps your device useful for the long haul
Games: GOG, GE-Proton, Utopia Must Fall, and More
9 new stories from GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
Google Wallet testing stronger security measures for Android and Wear OS
An Open-Source Wii U Gamepad
This Wii U gamepad emulator seeks to bridge that gap
Linux Mint 22 vs LMDE 6 Revisited: Which Should You Choose in 2025?
In our Linux Distro Reviews series, Linux Mint and LMDE 6 scored our highest ratings and remain our most recommended distros for newcomers and experienced users alike
LastOS slaps neon paint on Linux Mint and dares you to run Photoshop
LastOS is a tricked-out version of Linux Mint 22.1 with the Cinnamon desktop and some additional tools to make life easier for Windows folks
All Linux Is Not Free: 5 Distros That Ask for Your Money
Did you know that some Linux distros actually ask you for your money
Huawei Matebook Pro is the first laptop sold with HarmonyOS operating system
As software support would eventually run out, they had to work on an alternative named HarmonyOS
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
GhostBSD is a simple and elegant desktop BSD operating system
GhostBSD offers a user-friendly, desktop-oriented operating system based on FreeBSD
Kirigami Addons 1.8.0
Kirigami Addons is a collection of supplementary components for Kirigami
A Look at the Latest Linux KMS Color API Developments on AMD and Intel
This week, I reviewed the last available version of the Linux KMS Color API
Konsole tab layouts and KDE is finally getting a native virtual machine manager called "Karton"
Some KDE updates
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Hardware picks
Best GNU/Linux Browsers, Web Browser Telemetry, and Tor Browser 14.5.2
browser news
Linux 6.15-rc7
almost there now
Android Leftovers
How to Share Your Android's Hotspot Using a QR Code
GIMP 3.0.4 Open-Source Image Editor Is Now Available for Download with Bug Fixes
GIMP 3.0.4 has been released today as the fourth maintenance update to the latest GIMP 3.0 series of this popular, free, open-source, and cross-platform image editor for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Debian Trixie Enters Hard Freeze, Edging Closer to Release
Debian Trixie’s hard freeze phase begins
15 Popular Games You Can Surprisingly Play on Linux
Gone are the days when Linux gamers had to jump through hoops to make their favorite games work on their favorite distro
Open Source Hiding In Plain Sight
You probably know Linux, but RTEMS is a high-reliability RTOS for aerospace
After Switching to Linux, This App Helped Me Drop Google for Good
Tired of Google's grip on your data? After switching to Linux
FlipperHeimer Geiger Counter module adds radiation sensing to Flipper Zero
including the Flipper Blackhat open-source dual-band Wi-Fi card running Linux and designed for penetration testing
Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
Raspberry Pi OS – Debian-based distro
Raspberry Pi OS (previously called Raspbian) is the official supported operating system for the Raspberry Pi series of ARM-based single board computers
Review: GoboLinux 017.01
GoboLinux is an independently-developed Linux distribution with an alternative filesystem hierarchy that departs from established UNIX standards
Boardcon Idea3576 SBC Showcases RK3576 SoC with CAN Bus and Dual Gigabit Ethernet
According to the software section, the board supports Debian 12 and Buildroot
Nobara 42: SteamOS alternative updated with better driver manager, custom app store, and new Linux kernel
Nobara Linux 42 packs a handful of interesting upgrades over the previous version of the gaming-centric Linux distribution
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 18th, 2025
The 240th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 18th, 2025.
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
some Linux focus too
ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More Hardware Stories
3 more for now
Debian: Sparky GNU/Linux, Daniel Lange, Freexian, and Tails
4 more picks
This Week in Linux and mintCast Episode
2 new episodes
Linux and "Apps"
some news about a 'Linux' thing
Android Leftovers
Google fixed the ‘Find My Device’ name problem, but now Android needs better AirTags
Arch Ultimate Edition: A Feature-Rich, Beautiful Desktop OS - The New Stack
Arch Ultimate Edition is for anyone who wants the benefit of Arch Linux without having to go through the text-based installer.
Debian on Thinkpad X13 Gen 5 and Release of Debian-Based Grml 2025.05
Some Debian news
This Week in Plasma: HDR calibration wizard
Welcome to a new issue of “This Week in Plasma”! Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor
33,333 Pages Since Migrating to Our Static Site Generator (SSG) [original]
We don't yet have a time, only date and venue
GNU/Linux "Market Share" Has Risen in Croatia [original]
Windows is definitely down
Games, Graphics, and Emulation
4 picks for now
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.6, Linux 6.12.28, Linux 6.6.90, Linux 6.1.138 and Linux 5.15.182
I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.7 kernel
KDE Plasma 6.4 Beta Release
Here are the new modules available in the Plasma 6.4 beta
Android Leftovers
Material 3 Expressive’s new loading indicator is already in Android 16
Celluloid 0.29 Video Player Fixes Nvidia Flickering and UI Glitches
Celluloid 0.29 open-source video player is out
Wine 10.8
The Wine development release 10.8 is now available
Debian 12.11 “Bookworm” Released with 81 Bug Fixes and 45 Security Updates
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.11 as the tenth ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
Debian 13 (Trixie) Installer Reaches First Release Candidate
Debian Installer Trixie RC 1 is here with Linux kernel 6.12, improved EFI support
These 4 Linux Commands Show You the Path of an Executable File
Want to display the path of an executable Linux file? Several Linux commands
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
NomadBSD is a persistent live system for USB flash drives
NomadBSD is a persistent live system for USB flash drives, based on FreeBSD
Transitous Hack Weekend in July
Hack weekends, sprints or however you want to call this are a long established thing in e.g. the KDE or OSM communities
