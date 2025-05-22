news
Videos/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, GNU/Linux, OBS Studio, and More
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 833: Up And Over
This week, Jonathan Bennett and Jeff Massie chat with Tom Herbert about eBPF, really fast networking, what the future looks like for high performance computing and the Linux Kernel, and more!
Bryan Lunduke ☛ It's the Year of the GNU/Linux Desktop... IN SPACE! (And Maybe North Korea)
There is one place, in the entire Universe, where GNU/Linux has a dominant marketshare on Desktop and Laptop computers: Outer Space.
Bryan Lunduke ☛ OBS Studio Refuses to Support Rumble, Who They Call "Hateful and Racist"
"We want nothing to do with [Rumble]," says OBS Studio, which provides support for pornography and exploitation sites.
Mike Brock ☛ Fascism Unmasked [Ed: Less on topic, related to the above]
Last night, I hosted a Substack Live session focused on a topic that demands clarity rather than euphemism: fascism. I want to share the key points for those who couldn't attend or prefer a written summary before diving into the full recording.