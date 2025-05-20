news
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space and Late Night Linux
-
Linux User Space Episode 5:13: Sloppy Hey Hi (AI) or Good Fuzzing?
Coming up in this episode * AI's Won't Take Over Yet * Is Rust Open Source? * and All Kinds of Feedback The Video Version https://youtu.be/LxMpNIfhFiA 3:56 Curl's "AI Slop" Problem 25:12 A Little Viral Licensing 42:12 So Much Feedback ❤️ 42:30 ukwan / Youtube 51:16 jliljj / Youtube 56:35 fredstech1 / Youtube 1:00:15 conan kudo / Youtube 1:02:06 amanita / Patreon 1:05:13 redvamp128 / Youtube
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 334
It’s the wheel of misfortune! Roughly 50 (mostly) Linux-related things are on the wheel, we take turns spinning it, and we all have to say at least some positive things about the thing we land on. (It makes sense once we start).