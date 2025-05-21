news
Systemd Continues Raising Concerns for Linux Users
DJ Ware, a YouTuber with decades of experience as a system admin, goes into detail about some of the issues with the latest Systemd 257 version. The issues can be broken down into a couple of main concerns.
As DJ Ware points out, systemd’s growing footprint and feature creep have led to a situation where the service now controls so much of the Linux system that it essentially makes it one massive fail point. To make matters worse, much of systemd’s functionality is abstracted, making it difficult to see exactly what it is doing in some situations.
“Let’s look at what I have observed with systemd on Fedora 42,” explains DJ Ware. “Over 3,000 systemd-related kernel thread spawn at boot. 25 to 35 systemd services come up and are active. In layman’s terms, systemd was supposed to be the guy who opens the building in the morning. Now he’s also the security guard, the janitor, the building inspector, the heating guy, and the one who decides who gets mail. Whether you ask for them all to be there or not they’re just there.”