Encryption is an essential component of a safe and trustworthy Internet. Weakening it not only undermines personal privacy but also jeopardizes national security and global cybersecurity standards.

Avaota has recently shared details about the C1, a compact single-board computer in the Raspberry Pi A form factor. Based on the Allwinner H618 processor, the board is a variant of the Yuzuki Chameleon and expands the Avaota SBC lineup with a small-footprint, feature-rich design aimed at embedded development and multimedia applications.

Boardcon has recently introduced the Idea3576, a compact single-board computer built around the Rockchip RK3576. Key features include CAN, RS485, 4G connectivity, and support for Debian 12.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 highlights include Red Hat Enterprise Linux Lightspeed for integrating generative AI directly within the platform to provide users with context-aware guidance and actionable recommendations through a natural language interface.

For Linux gamers, the new Steam Client update adds support for automatically installing the Proton Voice Files speech synthesis data when necessary, improves support for game recordings that contain a green bar on the right side of the image when using HEVC encoding on AMD systems if the game window width isn’t a multiple of 64, and improves Game Recording and Remote Play video streams that show green frames when capturing Vulkan games on Intel GPUs.

AlmaLinux OS 9.6 Is Out as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6

posted by Marius Nestor on May 21, 2025



Built from the same sources as Red Hat Enterprise Linux and fully compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6, AlmaLinux OS 9.6 continues to enhance performance, development tools, and security.

This release improves debugging and performance monitoring with elfutils 0.192, Valgrind 3.24.0, SystemTap 5.2, and PCP 6.3.2, updates module streams like Maven 3.9, MySQL 8.4, nginx 1.26, and PHP 8.3 to improve support for web apps, and offers security updates through new SELinux-policy 38.1.53 and SSSD 2.9.6 versions.

