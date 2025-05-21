news
AlmaLinux OS 9.6 Is Out as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6
Built from the same sources as Red Hat Enterprise Linux and fully compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6, AlmaLinux OS 9.6 continues to enhance performance, development tools, and security.
This release improves debugging and performance monitoring with elfutils 0.192, Valgrind 3.24.0, SystemTap 5.2, and PCP 6.3.2, updates module streams like Maven 3.9, MySQL 8.4, nginx 1.26, and PHP 8.3 to improve support for web apps, and offers security updates through new SELinux-policy 38.1.53 and SSSD 2.9.6 versions.