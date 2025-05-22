Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

ASUS IoT Unveils RUC-1000 Series with 600W GPU Support and Up to 4000 TOPS at Computex 2025

ASUS IoT has announced the RUC-1000 series at Computex 2025, introducing what it describes as the world’s first 2U 19-inch rugged edge AI GPU computer with PCIe 5.0 support for up to 600W GPUs. Designed for edge AI deployments in industrial environments, the new series includes the RUC-1000G and RUC-1000D models, offering performance scalability and ruggedized reliability for machine vision, video analytics, and smart automation.

SiFive and Red Hat Collaborate to Bring RHEL 10 to RISC-V Development

SiFive has announced a new collaboration with Red Hat to deliver a developer preview of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 for the RISC-V architecture. The initial support is available on the SiFive HiFive Premier P550 development platform, giving developers a path to build and test enterprise and cloud workloads on RISC-V hardware.

AMI Aptio V Firmware Powers Radxa Orion O6 at COMPUTEX 2025

AMI has announced that its Aptio V UEFI Firmware will power the Radxa Orion O6 demo platform at COMPUTEX Taipei 2025. Described as the “World’s First Open Source Armv9 Motherboard,” the compact Orion O6 Mini ITX board is designed for AI, edge computing, and multimedia-intensive workloads.

Tor Project blog

Happy Families: new certificates for faster and easier relay management

Within the Tor protocol, Relay Families help make sure that an honest relay operator is never in a position to appear in the same circuit or observe two points of a circuit to mount a traffic correlation attack.1

New Release: Tails 6.15.1

For more details, read our changelog.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 22, 2025

Beach Background Paper

Updated This Past Day

  1. Microsoft Killed the Term "Open Source" (by Bribing/Taking Over OSI, 'Linux' Foundation Etc.) and Now It Needs to Kill the Brand Linux (Because Windows Just Won't Run!)
    Why else would Microsoft falsely describe Windows as "Linux" and "Open Source"?
  2. Slopwatch: Liars for Microsoft, Plagiarism, and IBM Red Hat Markets Slop as "AI"
    Today was a bad day news-wise
  3. Slopwatch: Slopfarms 'Think' Redis is "Linux" (RedisRaider)
    Today we'll keep it short and to the point again

    New

  4. Bigots and Lunatics Who Attack Microsoft Critics, Projecting Their Own Bigotry by Accusing Others of Imaginary Things (Which They're Innocent Of)
    "In psychology, projection refers to assigning your negative traits or unwanted emotions to others without being aware you’re doing it."
  5. "The Appeals Committee [at the EPO] Unanimously Stated a Formal Flaw in the Consultation of the General Consultative Committee (GCC) on the Reform"
    It's a truly horrifying situation
  6. Links 21/05/2025: Climate Problems and Ceasefires No Longer Foreseen
    Links for the day
  7. Gemini Links 21/05/2025: "Shrimps of Doom" and "ASCII-graphs"
    Links for the day
  8. Links 21/05/2025: GitHub Becoming Slop, MElon as a Drug Addict Considered National Security Risk
    Links for the day
  9. IBM Has Allegedly Just Sacked Mr. McKinsey (McK), Clay Cowan, Its Fourth CMO in a Few Years
    To insiders he represented the company that's killing IBM or advising IBM on how to self-destruct
  10. Gemini Links 21/05/2025: Trips, 4D Golf, and Writing Software
    Links for the day
  11. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  12. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
    IRC logs for Tuesday, May 20, 2025
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2025-05-15 to 2025-05-21
    2680 /about.shtml
    1909 /n/2025/05/19/Microsofters_Issuing_Threats_to_Microsoft_Critics_Who_Blog_Abou.shtml
    1519 /n/2025/05/16/The_SLAPPs_From_Microsofters_Distract_From_Serious_Copyright_In.shtml
    1466 /n/2025/05/20/Microsofters_Targeting_the_Wife_of_the_Critic_of_Microsoft.shtml
    1465 /n/2025/05/19/United_States_Federal_Government_s_Digital_Analytics_Program_DA.shtml
    1393 /n/2025/05/21/IBM_Has_Allegedly_Just_Sacked_Mr_McKinsey_McK_Clay_Cowan_Its_Fo.shtml
    976 /index.shtml
    908 /irc.shtml
    883 /n/2025/05/19/TheLayoff_com_Has_Begun_Deleting_Trolls_AstroTurfers_Infesting_.shtml
    754 /n/2025/05/14/There_Are_Bigger_Rounds_of_Microsoft_Layoffs_Coming_a_Cull_of_1.shtml
    623 /n/2025/05/15/Links_15_05_2025_KOSA_Censorship_USA_Becomes_More_Like_KSA_and_.shtml
    599 /n/2025/05/16/Trolls_With_LLM_Slop_Are_Disrupting_Communications_About_Mass_L.shtml
    546 /browse/latest.shtml
    506 /n/2025/05/16/The_Microsofters_Have_Just_Shared_Privileged_Trial_Data_With_Mi.shtml
    488 /n/2025/05/20/Links_20_05_2025_LLM_Scraper_Bots_in_Gopher_and_Starmer_and_the.shtml
    450 /n/2025/05/15/At_IBM_Relocation_Can_be_a_Trick_or_a_Trap_IBM_Gets_Rid_of_Staf.shtml
    445 /n/2025/05/16/Anti_Linux_FUD_Produced_by_Microsoft_LLMs_to_Blame_Linux_for_Mi.shtml
    424 /n/2025/05/19/Gemini_Links_19_05_2025_Ableism_Silicon_Monkeys_and_More.shtml
    414 /n/2025/05/17/Links_17_05_2025_Microsoft_Kills_Surface_Laptop_Studio_More_Can.shtml
    406 /n/2025/05/17/Links_17_05_2025_Stabber_of_Salman_Rushdie_Sentenced_to_25_Year.shtml
    401 /n/2025/05/19/How_We_Defeated_DDoS_Attacks.shtml
    391 /n/2025/05/15/Beyond_Mass_Layoffs_at_Microsoft_Entire_Units_Shut_Down_for_Goo.shtml
    390 /n/2025/05/05/Links_05_05_2025_TikTok_Still_a_Romanian_Woe_Foe_Signal_Perils_.shtml
    390 /browse/index.shtml
    386 /n/2025/05/17/Inviting_the_Founder_of_GNU_Linux_to_Events_It_Only_Costs_His_T.shtml
    380 /n/2025/05/19/The_LLM_Ouroboros_Phenomenon.shtml
    379 /n/2025/05/16/Links_16_05_2025_Microsoft_Sacks_Pregnant_Women_People_Fired_on.shtml
    376 /n/2025/05/18/Abundance_of_Good_Code_Just_Like_Air.shtml
    375 /n/2025/05/13/Unless_a_Third_of_All_Microsoft_Layoffs_Worldwide_Are_in_Redmon.shtml
    374 /n/2025/05/15/Microsoft_Rumours_This_Week_s_Scale_of_Layoffs_Higher_Than_Repo.shtml
    373 /n/2025/05/18/Gemini_Links_18_05_2025_Finally_Upgraded_and_Rebooting.shtml
    367 /n/2025/05/19/Slopfarms_Machine_Generated_Fake_News_Sites_Authored_by_Bots_Wi.shtml
    365 /n/2025/05/15/Bing_Might_Shut_Down_Just_Like_Skype_Did_Some_Time_in_the_Comin.shtml
    364 /n/2025/05/06/Links_06_05_2025_Microsoft_s_Assassination_of_Skype_After_Years.shtml
    362 /n/2025/05/20/Links_20_05_2025_Biden_s_Cancer_GDPR_Changes_and_UK_Defamation_.shtml
    357 /n/2025/05/18/Messages_in_TheLayoff_com_Drowned_Out_by_LLM_Slop_Comments_Focu.shtml
    356 /n/2025/05/16/Video_IBM_Shakes_Hands_of_Prince_Mohammed_bin_Salman.shtml
    351 /n/2025/05/16/Enshittification_is_Everywhere_You_Pay_More_the_Services_Get_Wo.shtml
    349 /n/2025/05/18/There_Are_Days_or_Occasions_Where_gemini_Requests_Almost_Exceed.shtml
    348 /n/2025/05/20/IBM_Mass_Redundancies_Likely_This_Coming_Thursday.shtml
    348 /n/2025/05/17/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    347 /n/2025/05/19/The_LLM_Ouroboros_of_Shit_is_Complemented_by_Microsoft_s_Contri.shtml
    344 /n/2025/05/17/ComEd_and_Microsoft_A_Mess_of_Spaghetti_Held_Together_By_Circus.shtml
    343 /n/2025/05/15/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    343 /n/2025/05/18/Links_18_05_2025_Decreased_Prospects_of_Science_Careers_Disappe.shtml
    341 /n/2025/05/19/Microsoft_a_Top_Sponsor_at_Red_Hat_Summit_IBM_Selling_Proprieta.shtml
    340 /n/2025/05/18/Microsofters_Have_a_Long_History_Trying_to_Take_Down_Techrights.shtml
    340 /n/2025/05/18/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    338 /n/2025/05/15/Links_15_05_2025_Google_Betrays_Publishers_Again_Openwashing_by.shtml
    337 /n/2025/05/18/Links_18_05_2025_F_D_A_More_Sceptical_of_COVID_19_Vaccines_UK_C.shtml
    336 /n/2025/05/16/Microsoft_Reduces_Office_Space_Ahead_of_More_Waves_of_Mass_Layo.shtml
    333 /n/2025/05/18/Links_18_05_2025_Science_Censorship_and_European_Commission_Tak.shtml
    332 /n/2025/05/20/Openwashing_of_Windows_Back_Doors_Persistent_Surveillance_Keylo.shtml
    332 /n/2025/05/17/AstroTurfing_by_IBM_in_thelayoff_com_is_Highly_Risky_and_Likely.shtml
    329 /n/2025/05/17/Slopwatch_Microsoft_s_Anti_Linux_Propaganda_and_Cover_up_Slopfa.shtml
    329 /n/2025/05/17/Gemini_Links_17_05_2025_Happier_on_Gemini_and_Manipulating_Redd.shtml
    329 /n/2025/05/13/There_Are_Also_Loads_of_Microsoft_LinkedIn_Layoffs_Today_Keep_T.shtml
    325 /n/2025/05/19/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    325 /n/2025/05/15/Richard_Stallman_Still_Respected_by_Many_in_the_Libre_Graphics_.shtml
    324 /n/2025/05/15/Microsoft_WARN_Notices_Proliferate_in_the_United_States.shtml
    317 /n/2025/05/16/IRC_Proceedings_Thursday_May_15_2025.shtml
    317 /n/2025/05/16/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    317 /n/2024/03/26/Former_Red_Hat_Chief_CEO_Who_Decided_to_Leave_the_Company_Earli.shtml
    317 /n/2025/05/19/Skype_Fell_Off_a_Cliff_Microsoft_Killed_It_All_Microsoft_Has_Le.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Fwupd 2.0.10 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for Lenovo Legion Touchpad
Fwupd 2.0.10 is out today as the tenth maintenance update to the latest fwupd 2.0 release of this open-source Linux firmware update utility with support for more devices, new features, and bug fixes.
SiFive and Red Hat Collaborate to Bring RHEL 10 to RISC-V Development
SiFive has announced a new collaboration with Red Hat to deliver a developer preview of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 for the RISC-V architecture
AlmaLinux OS 9.6 Is Out as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6
AlmaLinux OS 9.6 distribution is now available for download based on and as a free alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6. Here’s what’s new!
Konsole tab layouts and KDE is finally getting a native virtual machine manager called "Karton"
Some KDE updates
Red Hat Buys Hey Hi (AI) SPAM Disguised as 'Journalism', Fedora Has Elections
Fedora and more
IBM Red Hat is Selling Microsoft, Windows, LLM Slop, and Proprietary Software
IBM very disappointing
Ubuntu 25.10 will Have a Brand New Terminal (and Image Viewer)
Ubuntu 25.10 replaces its default terminal and image viewer with modern apps
Zotac reveals next-gen gaming handheld with AMD Strix Point and Manjaro Linux
As promised, Zotac is using the Computex show in Taiwan this week to provide an early look at its next-gen handheld gaming PC
 
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
XREAL’s ‘Project Aura’ will be the second Android XR headset, more details in June
Fedora 43 Drops GNOME X11 Support, Goes All-In on Wayland
Fedora 43 moves to a Wayland-only GNOME experience
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Tribblix is an illumos-based operating system with a retro style
Tribblix is an open source operating system
KDE: Do Not Disturb
We're actually going to be using the Do Not Disturb feature in Plasma 6.4
5 of the easiest, quickest Linux distros to install - and I've tried them all
If you're looking to hop on the Linux bandwagon (and you should), here are a handful of distributions so easy anyone can install them
Free Software and Sharing Leftovers
mostly FOSS stories
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
not much about BSD, mostly GNU/Linux
Security Leftovers
Security and related themes
Audiocasts/Shows: Ask Noah Show, Open Source Lab, Destination Linux, What’s in the SOSS?
4 new episodes/videos
Mozilla Introducing Flavius Floare and Talking MZLA with Ryan Sipes of Thunderbird
Some Mozilla people
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Flipper Zero, Arduino, RISC-V, and More
Hardware news
A Lot More Red Hat-Sponsored Fake 'Journalism', Especially Hey Hi (AI) Hype to Exaggerate Potential of Slop
Red Hat goes low
Microsoft's Latest Openwashing Propaganda (Proprietary is Now "Open Source")
gross spin/lies
today's howtos
only a few more for now
Games: Consoles, Steam DRM, and Oldies
some gaming picks
Systemd Continues Raising Concerns for Linux Users
Systemd is one of the more controversial elements in Linux, but the latest version is raising some serious concerns about security, performance, and the future of Linux
Apt 3.1 Added New Option to Exclude App Packages from A Repository
released new version 3.1.0 on Monday
[DE] Austrian radio broadcast re. open source
It covers from Dennis M. Ritchie/Ken Thompson/UNIX to the Internet to Richard Stallman to the origins of the WWW
Linux Graphics and More
Graphics-related news
Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More
Some hardware picks
today's howtos
many howtos for the morning time
Games: RoadCraft, Preserve, and More
10 new articles at GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
Android Auto gets video and browser apps ‘soon,’ more weather apps finally coming
I activated the Linux terminal on my Pixel, and you should too
Here’s the skinny on the easiest way to bring Linux to your phone
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space and Late Night Linux
2 new episodes
Open Hardware/Modding: Purism, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
gadgets, devices etc.
Security Leftovers
patches and more
Programming Leftovers
Development news
Kernel Space: OpenBSD, Linux, and Graphics
low-level work
GNOME "False Flag Attacks" and Cassidy James Blaede on Next GNOME Foundation Board of Directors
GNOME picks
Latest From Official Site of Red Hat (Summit Started
Red Hat's promotions
Web Browsers That Are Proprietary: Vivaldi and Chrome
the lesser choices
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Android Leftovers
Google shows Project Astra controlling your Android phone
Steam’s May Client Update Improves Linux Game Recording
Steam's May client update boosts stability, fixes memory usage issues
Context Menu Compare Extension “nautilus-compare” is back in Ubuntu
For those who need to compare files, folders, and version controlled projects regularly
Kontainer is a GUI tool to manage Distrobox containers
This is free and open source software
StarFive VisionFive v2 and FreeBSD
This week I powered up the StarFive VisionFive v2 board that I have
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Today, Red Hat announced the general availability of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 10 operating system series, a major update introducing new features and enhancements.
Damn Small Linux revived my aging Eee PC. Here’s how to use it to resurrect any old computer
Even an 18-year-old netbook can browse the modern web
Radxa NIO 5A credit card-sized Mediatek Genio 520 SBC showcased at Computex 2025
Mediatek mentions support for Android, Yocto Linux, and Ubuntu OS for the Genio 520/720, and NVIDIA TAO Toolkit for the 10 TOPS NPU
LibreOffice 25.8 Alpha1 is available for testing
LibreOffice 25.8 will be released as final at the end of August, 2025
MangoJuice is a GUI tool to configure MangoHud
This is free and open source software
OpenIndiana is a community supported illumos-based operating system
OpenIndiana is a free and open-source illumos distribution compatible with SPARC and x86-64 based computers
The Operating System. The real hardware (and environment) killer
Murena is proud to partner with Fairphone to provide a deGoogled, privacy-first phone that keeps your device useful for the long haul
today's howtos
a dozen more howtos
Games: GOG, GE-Proton, Utopia Must Fall, and More
9 new stories from GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
Google Wallet testing stronger security measures for Android and Wear OS
An Open-Source Wii U Gamepad
This Wii U gamepad emulator seeks to bridge that gap
Microsoft Broke Linux PCs; Now Microsoft Sites Credit It With 'Fixing' What It Broke (a Year Later)
spin as usual
Linux Mint 22 vs LMDE 6 Revisited: Which Should You Choose in 2025?
In our Linux Distro Reviews series, Linux Mint and LMDE 6 scored our highest ratings and remain our most recommended distros for newcomers and experienced users alike
LastOS slaps neon paint on Linux Mint and dares you to run Photoshop
LastOS is a tricked-out version of Linux Mint 22.1 with the Cinnamon desktop and some additional tools to make life easier for Windows folks
All Linux Is Not Free: 5 Distros That Ask for Your Money
Did you know that some Linux distros actually ask you for your money
Huawei Matebook Pro is the first laptop sold with HarmonyOS operating system
As software support would eventually run out, they had to work on an alternative named HarmonyOS
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
GhostBSD is a simple and elegant desktop BSD operating system
GhostBSD offers a user-friendly, desktop-oriented operating system based on FreeBSD
Kirigami Addons 1.8.0
Kirigami Addons is a collection of supplementary components for Kirigami
A Look at the Latest Linux KMS Color API Developments on AMD and Intel
This week, I reviewed the last available version of the Linux KMS Color API
Recent GNU/Linux Articles From Valnet Inc.
howtogeek and more
today's howtos
a bit older, a handful of them
Kdenlive 25.04.1 released
Kdenlive 25.04.1 is now available, containing several fixes and improvements
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles