news
Kernel Space: OpenBSD, Linux, and Graphics
Kernel Space
Undeadly ☛ Call for testing: em(4) TX interrupt mitigation
Are you an OpenBSD user with a low power device such as a PC Engines APU2, with one or more em(4) network interfaces?
Seiya Nuta ☛ Hypervisor as a Library
In Starina, I took a different approach: run the real Linux kernel in a lightweight virtual machine.
Graphics Stack
The Register UK ☛ Nvidia builds a server to run x86 workloads alongside agents
The presence of that switch, and the machines' ability to run Nvidia's AI data platform that pumps data from external storage into GPUs, means Huang believes his company has reformed compute, storage, and networking for the AI age.
Linuxiac ☛ Niri 25.05 Wayland Compositor Introduces Workspace Overview
Niri 25.05 scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor introduces a powerful Overview mode, enabling intuitive workspace and window navigation.
