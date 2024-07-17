Fedora “blue screen of death” (Microsoft's Work), Red Hat Official Site
Fedora 42 may get its own blue screen of death
Although Fedora 41 hasn’t even been released yet, early feature planning has already begun for Fedora 42, which will debut in the first months of 2025. One of the interesting suggestions that have been received so far is the use of the DRM Panic screen for a kind of “blue screen of death”. This was reported by Phoronix.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security Cloud Service is now Generally Available
We understand the need to move quickly and at scale in the application development lifecycle. With Advanced Cluster Security Cloud Service, the Red Hat team takes on the responsibility of operational complexities to expedite that journey. As a fully hosted and managed cloud service platform, Advanced Cluster Security Cloud Service enables customers and partners to focus on developing innovative applications that contribute business value by reducing the security operational management burden.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Device Edge empowers teams to scale to the edge with new features in Red Hat’s build of MicroShift 4.16
MicroShift is a Kubernetes distribution optimized for small, resource constrained edge devices, and it brings orchestration from inside the data center to the furthest reaches of the edge. MicroShift 4.16 brings several new quality-of-life features that make operating a fleet of edge devices at scale easier. It provides simplified, direct updates for long-term support versions, along with the ability to connect to multiple networks to new application lifecycle management through GitOps, and much more. MicroShift 4.16 continues to help teams scale with consistent tooling and processes for disparate edge locations.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat OpenShift 4.16: What you need to know
Available as an add-on subscription, there's now an optional additional 12 months Extended Update Support (EUS) term for Red Hat OpenShift 4.14 and all subsequent even-numbered releases. This takes the full lifecycle available for these EUS releases of Red Hat OpenShift to 3 years, extended from the previous 6 month EUS term. Refer to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform Life Cycle Policy for additional details.
Red Hat ☛ Introducing Toolbx
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) offers a development and troubleshooting tool called Toolbx. It was first added to RHEL as a technical preview, but was later blessed as production ready in versions 8.8 and 9.2. This article provides a high level introduction to Toolbx, describing how it supports modern development and troubleshooting workflows with pointers to some lower level details.
Red Hat ☛ Improved Right Sizing experience in Red Bait Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes (RHACM)
Imagine having a feature that gives you—as a Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes (RHACM) Cluster Admin—the option to gather feedback on how efficiently developers use namespaces across all your clusters. This information would empower you to adjust resource controls settings and even enforce best practices if needed. In the long term, this would contribute to large cost savings in your organization. That is where RHACM Right Sizing capabilities becomes an asset and helps you achieve this scenario.