Proprietary Software and Misc. Leftovers
-
Want To Use Windows, Linux, Or Android On Your iPhone? You Can Now Do It, As Apple Approves First PC Emulator For iPhone And iPad
Why It Matters: UTM SE (Universal Turing Machine Special Edition) is a PC emulator designed for macOS and iOS devices. It allows users to run various operating systems, including Windows, Linux, and Android, on their Apple devices.
Apple’s initial refusal to approve the PC emulator app UTM SE in June extended to both the worldwide App Store and third-party app marketplaces in the EU.
-
CRN ☛ Kaspersky ‘Sad’ To Exit U.S. Market, Layoffs Ahead At Antivirus Software Company
‘The company has carefully examined and evaluated the impact of the U.S. legal requirements and made this sad and difficult decision as business opportunities in the country are no longer viable,’ says the Moscow-based antivirus software company.
-
Silcon Republic ☛ Apple Vision Pro won’t hit 500,000 sales this year, IDC claims
The IDC claims the Apple Vision Pro has failed to surpass 100,000 quarterly sales so far and that it faces upcoming challenges in the US.
-
Integrity/Availability/Authenticity
-
Remy Van Elst ☛ OpenSSL get entire certificate chain from a domain or loop over entire chain in file
The openssl x509 command can be used to get information from a certificate. If you supply a filename, the command will only use the topmost certificate in the file, not all certificates in the file, like in the case of a certificate chain. The openssl s_client -connect command can connect to a server and show all certificates served by that server. The command I'm providing in this snippet splits up all certificates found in a file or as the result of openssl s_client and allows openssl x509 to loop over each one individually.
-
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
OpenSUSE ☛ Asia Summit’s Travel Support Program and Call for Speakers Deadlines
This year promises a diverse range of sessions and activities, with an inclusive Cross-Distro Track featuring collaborations with community members from AlmaLinux, Debian and Ubuntu .
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Purism ☛ Purism Announcing MiMi Robot Crowdfunding Campaign
All major robotics projects put out AI driven products to replace humans or human tasks. The MiMi will be the opposite—it will have a human (an Operator (OP)) remotely enter the robot and control it with AI assistance.
-