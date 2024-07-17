today's leftovers

FFmpeg is an incredibly powerful set of libraries and programs for handling video, audio, and many other multimedia formats.

This software library has become a core part of numerous pieces of software, including YouTube video processing, the video player VLC, and many more. It boasts support for almost every known audio and video codec and even offers hardware decoding and encoding support.

Using this library on your Ubuntu device, you can process your videos or audio. For example, you can use FFmpeg to transcode a video from one format to another. It can even extract the audio layer from videos.

While we won’t cover how to use this software library, you will find it incredibly useful if you ever have to deal with video or audio files.