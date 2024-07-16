today's howtos
-
Linux Handbook ☛ How to Use Ansible Blocks
Make your Playbooks more readable and maintainable using Blocks feature in Ansible.
-
Unix Men ☛ grep RegEx – Master searching in GNU/Linux with this complete guide
The grep command is a fairly simple command when used alone. But when it is used with regular expressions (RegEx), the grep command becomes a very powerful and useful tool for searching for key strings in Linux. Irrespective of the environment, understanding grep and RegEx will help you navigate files and directories.
-
Unix Men ☛ Add User to Sudoers File: A Step-by-step Guide
A Quick Introduction Before we learn how to add user to sudoers file, let us learn why it is important, the prerequisites, and the best practices as well. One of the many advantages of using GNU/Linux is the extensive RBAC (role based access control) capabilities.
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Install Umami on GNU/Linux and Add Analytics on Your Website
Umami is a free Surveillance Giant Google Analytics alternative that is used for tracking analytics on websites. Here we show you how to install Umami on Linux.
-
How to: Profile your display in the Plasma Wayland session
Profiling displays is already not a super simple thing on its own, but things get more complicated when you try to profile your display in Wayland - profiling applications don’t support Wayland yet, some Hey Hi (AI) on the compositor side to make it work well are still missing, and there’s a general lack of information on the topic. So today I’ll show you how to profile your display in the Plasma Wayland session.