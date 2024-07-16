Blender 4.2 LTS 3D Graphics Software Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 16, 2024



Highlights of Blender 4.2, which is an LTS (Long Term Support) branch that will receive updates until July 2026, include support for GPU-accelerated compositing for final renders, GPU acceleration enabled by default for AMD GPUs on Linux and Windows systems, and rewritten render compositor CPU backend for a performance boost.

Blender 4.2 LTS also brings faster undo due to implicit sharing, support for CPU renders to use GPU-accelerated denoising, improved denoising quality via OpenImageDenoise 2.3, as well as Ray Portal BSDF for rendering portals for visual effects and other production rendering tricks.

