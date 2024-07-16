Software: Nano 8.1 and PCSX2 2.0 Among Others
Linuxiac ☛ Nano 8.1 Command-Line Text Editor Released, Here’s What’s New
Nano 8.1 command-line text editor rolls out with features like the 'cycle' function, improved syntax options, enhanced bindings, and more.
Linuxiac ☛ PCSX2 2.0 Brings Massive Improvements Over PS2 Emulation
PCSX2 2.0, the open-source PlayStation 2 emulator, launches with a modern Qt interface and enhanced game compatibility, saying goodbye to old plugins.
Unix Men ☛ Navigating Cybersecurity Threats with GNU/Linux and Anonymity Tools
Despite the numerous benefits and advantages, we get from the Internet and Information Technologies (IT), the connectivity between billions of web users across the globe also creates new challenges and threats. Different from wrongdoings in the real world, cybersecurity threats present a unique form of misconduct that hides the offender behind a digital device.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ DevToys (Developer Tools App) is Now Available for Linux
When Scott suggested I cover a new open-source app for GNU/Linux on the basis it is “like Abusive Monopolist Microsoft PowerToys for developers”, I wasn’t exactly sure what I’d be writing about — or why. But after reading the website for DevToys, which describes the app as a “Swiss Army knife for developers”, things made a lot more sense. It’s basically a grab-bag of common developers tools baked into a single, offline-friendly utility.