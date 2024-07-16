Mozilla Selling Out Firefox Users
-
Erika Rowland ☛ Tools I Use: firefox
Firefox is my daily use browser. I’ve tried a number of browsers over the years, but I keep coming back to Firefox. Here’s a bunch of tools and features I use in Firefox: [...]
-
Privacy Guides ☛ "Privacy-Preserving" Attribution: Mozilla Disappoints Us Yet Again
"No shady privacy policies or back doors for advertisers" proclaims the Firefox homepage, but that's no longer true in Firefox 128.
Less than a month after acquiring the AdTech company Anonym, Mozilla has added special software co-authored by Meta and built for the advertising industry directly to the latest release of Firefox, in an experimental trial you have to opt out of manually. This "Privacy-Preserving Attribution" (PPA) API adds another tool to the arsenal of tracking features that advertisers can use, which is thwarted by traditional content blocking extensions.
-
[Repeat] Ruben Schade ☛ Disable Firefox 128’s latest adware “feature”
If you’re one of the few remaining people running Firefox, you’ve had a new feature enabled without your knowledge or consent. To disable:
-
University of Toronto ☛ The Firefox source code's 'StaticPrefs' system (as of Firefox 128)
The news of the time interval is that Mozilla is selling out Firefox users once again (although Firefox remains far better than Chrome), in the form of 'Privacy-Preserving Attribution', which you might impolitely call 'browser managed tracking'. Mozilla enabled this by default in Firefox 128 (cf), and if you didn't know already you can read about how to disable it here or here. In the process of looking into all of this, I attempted to find where in the Firefox code the special dom.private-attribution.submission.enabled was actually used, but initially failed. Later, with guidance from @mcc's information, I managed to find the code and learned something about how Firefox handles certain 'about:config' preferences through a system called 'StaticPrefs'.