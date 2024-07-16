When you roam onto different 2G or 3G networks, or send an SMS message internationally the SS7 system works behind the scenes to seamlessly route your calls and SMS messages. SS7 identifies the country code, locates the specific cell tower that your phone is using, and facilitates the connection. This intricate process involves multiple networks and enables you to communicate across borders, making international roaming and text messages possible. But even if you don’t roam internationally, send SMS messages, or use legacy 2G/3G networks, you may still be vulnerable to SS7 attacks because most telecommunications providers are still connected to it to support international roaming, even if they have turned off their own 2G and 3G networks. SS7 was not built with any security protocols, such as authentication or encryption, and has been exploited by governments, cyber mercenaries, and criminals to intercept and read SMS messages. As a result, many network operators have placed firewalls in order to protect users. However, there are no mandates or security requirements placed on the operators, so there is no mechanism to ensure that the public is safe.

Many companies treat your ownership of your phone number as a primary security authentication mechanism, or secondary through SMS two-factor authentication. An attacker could use SS7 attacks to intercept text messages and then gain access to your bank account, medical records, and other important accounts. Nefarious actors can also use SS7 attacks to track a target’s precise location anywhere in the world.

These vulnerabilities make SS7 a public safety issue. EFF strongly believes that it is in the best interest of the public for telecommunications companies to secure their SS7 networks and publicly audit them, while also moving to more secure technologies as soon as possible.