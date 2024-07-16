Windows TCO, More Microsoft Layoffs (DEI), Microsoft Accenture to Lay off 19,000 Employees
The Register UK ☛ DarkGate malware sees boom after the Feds crush Qbot
The software nasty, whose developer goes by the moniker RastaFarEye, can be used for everything from keylogging to data and credential theft, and even remote access – which can then be used to deploy ransomware. DarkGate infections give miscreants complete control over computers.
Infection vectors are also plentiful. Infections have been detected as a result of social engineering and phishing emails, plus DLL sideloading [sic], poisoned content in publicly accessible file-sharing services, and compromised websites
The Record ☛ AT&T reportedly paid ransom for deletion of stolen call logs after culprit allegedly detained
Reporters from WIRED and Bloomberg spoke to a hacker who claimed to have been paid by AT&T, providing both outlets with a Bitcoin wallet address and a video of themselves deleting the data.
AT&T declined to comment when asked about the payment, which was allegedly made in May. Writing for WIRED, cybersecurity journalist Kim Zetter reported that the unidentified [crook] is part of the ShinyHunters [criminal] group and worked with [crook] John Erin Binns on organizing the stolen data.
Business Insider ☛ Microsoft laid off a DEI team, and its lead wrote an internal email blasting how DEI is 'no longer business critical'
After Microsoft laid off an internal team focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion, a team leader blasted the company for a lack of investment in these efforts.
"True systems-change work associated with DEI programs everywhere are no longer business critical or smart as they were in 2020," a leader of the team wrote in an email sent to thousands of employees, which was viewed by Business Insider.
The email states the team was eliminated due to "changing business needs" as of July 1. It's unclear how many employees were affected.
Many technology companies, including Microsoft, made commitments to improve diversity efforts after the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and the historic protests that followed.
[...]
Microsoft typically makes cuts to its workforce around this time of year when its fiscal year rolls over. Lately, layoffs at Microsoft and technology companies in general have become more common. The company announced plans last year to cut 10,000 employees within the first few months of 2023. It has conducted additional rounds of layoffs since then.
Forbes ☛ Major HR Trade Group Drops The ‘E’ For Equity From DEI—Prompting Online Firestorm
In May, a small team at a major tech company was credited with helping save some 40 lives as it provided phone location data for people missing in the devastating floods in the state of Rio do Sul in Brazil. Later that same month, the team was hit by a round of layoffs that impacted 20 members of the roughly 120-person team. Which tech company carried out the job cuts?
Apple Google Microsoft Meta
Metro UK ☛ 343 downsized as future Halo projects to be outsourced claims insider
It appears the fallout from Halo Infinite has had a severe impact on developer 343 Industries, as its future with the franchise is brought into question.
While Halo Infinite was the best game in the series to be developed by 343 Industries (who picked up the reins from Bungie after Halo Reach), the lack of support after launch meant it quickly fell from the multiplayer shooter conversation.
Some ex-employees at 343 have blamed Xbox management for the game’s failure, shortly after the team was affected by mass layoffs in 2023. Last year, known Halo insider Bathrobe Spartan suggested 343 was set to be taken off ‘active development’ of the Halo franchise entirely, as it pivots to overseeing work by other third party studios.
WCCF Tech ☛ Halo Series Developer 343 Industries Will Only Supervise Development of Future Entries in the Series
The Halo series developer 343 Industries will only supervise the development of future entries in the series, as Microsoft is reportedly not confident in 343 internal developing anymore.
Bathrobe Spartan, who has proven reliable regarding the popular series in the past, recently revealed some new information on the franchise's future and its developer. According to the report, based on information received from current and former 343 Industries employees, the studio was downsized in 2023 and 2024, going from around 500 employees to less than 280. Internal communications and marketing teams were also cut, with Microsoft now managing them.
[...]
Despite seemingly doing well on the market, Halo Infinite reportedly didn't meet Microsoft's targets. As such, only Forge will continue to be supported after content that is already in development has been released. It is a shame that the game is somewhat considered a failure, at least by Microsoft, as it is a very solid entry in the series, as highlighted by Chris in his review.
Accenture to lay off 19,000 employees over the next 18 months
As huge layoffs at leading tech businesses continue worldwide, IT services provider Accenture Plc on Thursday announced it would eliminate approximately 19000 jobs and decreased its 2017 sales and profit expectations, as per fresh reports.