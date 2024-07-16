KDE Plasma 6.1.3 Improves Flatpak Support in Discover, Fixes More Bugs

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 16, 2024



Coming only two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.1.2, the KDE Plasma 6.1.3 release is here to improve support for Flatpak apps in the Plasma Discover package manager by automatically handling rebases from runtimes, properly uninstalling EOL refs that have no replacement, and fixing some issues.

It also improves KWin’s “open new windows under pointer” feature to work as expected and ignore the active screen when that screen differs from the screen with the pointer on it, fixes blurry icons in the toolbar buttons of Plasma’s new Edit Mode, and disables triple buffering for NVIDIA users to address a bug.

