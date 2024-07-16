today's leftovers
Jacky Alciné ☛ Making A Place for My Reading and Research
The interface is extremely rough for now as I'm focusing on making the guts correct but I'm open to ideas on how to make it look right. I'm extremely tempted to make it such that people can make their own interfaces but this isn't Hypercard. What I'm focusing on is making the storage of this as flat as possible so that applications that use its core library can work seamlessly. I'm yo-yoing on doing something to how Neovim handles plugins or bringing in a Lua and JavaScript interpreter to allow for extensibility that way.
Karl Seguin ☛ Using a custom test runner in Zig
Depending on what you're used to, Zig's built-in test runner might seem a little bare. For example, you might prefer a more verbose output, maybe showing your slowest tests. You might need control over the output in order to integrate it into a larger build process or want to have global setup and teardown functions. Maybe you just want to be able to write to stdout. Whatever your needs, Zig makes it easy to write a custom test runner.
[Old] PerlMonks ☛ XY Problem
You want to do X, and you think Y is the best way of doing so. Instead of asking about X, you ask about Y.
Open Hardware/Modding
Raspberry Pi ☛ Empowering undergraduate computer science students to shape generative AI research
Insights into research projects involving generative AI in undergraduate education and how undergraduate research projects can create agency for students.
Debian Family
FAIme adds Korean language support
In two weeks DebConf24, the Debian conference starts in Busan, South Korea. Therefore I've added support for the Korean language into the web service of FAI:
https://fai-project.org/FAIme/
Another new feature of the FAIme service will be announced at DebConf24 in August.
GNU Projects
Taler ☛ 2024-14: "Privacy, Identity and Payment in the Next Generation Internet at BFH: Innovation Tour Point Zero Forum"
On the occasion of the Point Zero Forum's Innovation Tour, we have showcased the privacy-preserving GNU Taler payment system along with its various applications and extensions – as well as other payment- and digital identity related projects – that are currently being developed at the Bern University of Applied Sciences and its international partners as part of the NGI TALER EU project. This page includes recordings of the main talks. In the near future, we will also post interviews made with some of the poster presenters (sadly, only about half of the people could be interviewed due to time constraints).
Openwashing
Open Source Initiative ☛ The Open Source Initiative joins CMU in launching Open Forum for AI: A human-centered approach to Hey Hi (AI) development [Ed: Still lobbying for Microsoft on Microsoft's payroll. OSI is just a front group for malicious companies and enemies of the GPL.]
Open Source Initiative ☛ Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition – Weekly update July 15 [Ed: OSI does nothing but Microsoft (et al) lobbying; it is essentially defunct now]
Stay up to date with the Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition
