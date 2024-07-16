VirtualBox 7.0.20 Introduces Initial Support for openSUSE 15.6 and RHEL 9.5 Kernels

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 16, 2024



VirtualBox 7.0.20 introduces initial support for the kernels in the openSUSE Leap 15.6 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5 operating systems for both Linux guests and hosts and improves the Shared Clipboard feature in guest additions by addressing an issue when extra new lines were pasted when copying text between Win and X11.

This release also fixes a deadlock in USB OHCI that was triggered when saving the current state of a virtual machine or when taking a snapshot, fixes the passing of USB devices to the virtual machine on macOS hosts, and fixes TPM errors in the event viewer with Windows guests.

