VirtualBox 7.0.20 Introduces Initial Support for openSUSE 15.6 and RHEL 9.5 Kernels

Alternative File Managers to Ubuntu 24.04's Default Nautilus

9to5Linux

GNU Linux-Libre 6.10 Kernel Is Here for Those Seeking 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Based on Linux kernel 6.10, the GNU Linux-libre 6.10 kernel is here to clean up newly added drivers upstream, including Panthor, Intel IPU6, PRUEth SR1, rtw8703b, tps23881, air_en8811h, Intel ISH HID, and pcm6240.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 14th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Linux Kernel 6.10 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Linux kernel 6.10 include a new mseal() system call for memory sealing, Rust language support for the RISC-V architecture, Zstandard compression support for the EROFS file system, shadow stack support for the x32 subarchitecture, TPM bus encryption and integrity protection, and initial support for setting up PFCP (Packet Forwarding Control Protocol) filters.

CachyOS Introduces New Repository Optimized for AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 CPUs

Starting with this release, CachyOS will automatically enable a software repository on new installations that will be used to provide the best performance for AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 machines. In addition, the ISO now features automatic architecture checks for the Zen 4/Zen 5 repository and CachyOS’s hardware detection tool (chwd) received support for AMD GPUs for better detection of official ROCm-supported GPUs.

MYIR’s New Affordable RK3568 Dev Board with M.2 SSD Slot & Dual GbE

MYIR has launched the MYC-LR3568, a cost-effective System-on-Module available for commercial and industrial applications, alongside a development board that provides access to dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, multiple display ports, and wireless connectivity.

Khadas Officially Launches Mind Graphics eGPU with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

Khadas has launched the Mind Graphics eGPU, featuring the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. This expansion of the Mind hardware family boosts performance for creative design, video rendering, gaming, and more.

U2500 HAT Adds M.2 NVMe Support & Dual 2.5G Ethernet for Raspberry Pi 5

The U2500 M.2 NVMe & dual 2.5G Ethernet for Raspberry Pi 5, recently featured by the distributor 52Pi, is a versatile expansion module designed to enhance the capabilities of the Raspberry Pi 5. This HAT board integrates high-speed storage and network features, making it suitable for various advanced applications.

VirtualBox 7.0.20 Introduces Initial Support for openSUSE 15.6 and RHEL 9.5 Kernels

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 16, 2024

VirtualBox 7.0.20

VirtualBox 7.0.20 introduces initial support for the kernels in the openSUSE Leap 15.6 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5 operating systems for both Linux guests and hosts and improves the Shared Clipboard feature in guest additions by addressing an issue when extra new lines were pasted when copying text between Win and X11.

This release also fixes a deadlock in USB OHCI that was triggered when saving the current state of a virtual machine or when taking a snapshot, fixes the passing of USB devices to the virtual machine on macOS hosts, and fixes TPM errors in the event viewer with Windows guests.

Mozilla Selling Out Firefox Users
Poof! Shaman Holly Million, Gnome’s Executive Director Disappears on July 31
Linux Kernel 6.10 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux 6.10 as the latest stable kernel branch that introduces several new features and improved hardware support.
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Can Now Do What It Should Have Always Done
Solus Announces Transition Away from Snap
Solus drops AppArmor patches in Linux kernel 6.9 and phase out Snap support by 2025
Zed, a GPU-accelerated IDE Written in Rust, is now available for Linux
Your Phone is Giving Away More Than You Ever Bargained For
TUXEDO launches InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen9 Linux laptop
X11 Is No Longer Part of Fedora Workstation 41
It's final! Fedora moves to Wayland-only GNOME, dropping X11 from its media to enhance user experience
Bots Serving Themselves to Our Gemini Capsule a Little Too Much [original]
Blender 4.2 LTS 3D Graphics Software Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The Blender Foundation released today Blender 4.2 LTS as the latest stable version of this powerful open-source, free, and cross-platform 3D graphics software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.
KDE Plasma 6.1.3 Improves Flatpak Support in Discover, Fixes More Bugs
The KDE Project announced today the release and general availability of KDE Plasma 6.1.3 as the third maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment series.
Android users fuming as Google Maps removes much-loved feature from app after major redesign
Recore A8 – An Allwinner A64-powered 3D printer control board with TMC2209 stepper drivers
The Recore A8 comes pre-installed with Debian Linux, allowing users to choose between Klipper, OctoPrint, MainSail, Fluidd, and many other tools
Windows TCO, More Microsoft Layoffs (DEI), Microsoft Accenture to Lay off 19,000 Employees
5 ways to make the Xfce desktop more enjoyable to use
Give these Xfce tweaks a try if you want a lightning-fast desktop operating system that's as user-friendly as possible
OpenSSH security flaw fixed
In particular, this tool enables remote server administration
OmegaLinux – lightweight distribution based on Ubuntu
OmegaLinux is a lightweight operating system with LXDE (Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment) based on Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS
digiKam 8.4.0 is released
After five months of active maintenance and long bugs triage
Plasma 6.1 review - A bit better, not enough
Your favorite dinosaur reporting for duty! Blissfully optimistic and full of hope
Stable kernels: Linux 6.6.40, and Linux 6.1.99
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.40 kernel
Warning to Half a Billion Useds [sic] of Microsoft Outlook
cracked again
Games: Fighting Games Fest, Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess, and More
Honoring a Fedora legend: Mel Chua
The Fedora Council recently received the news that Mel Chua, a Fedora contributor in the early and formative days of the Project, was placed in hospice care after a long battle against cancer
Andrew Tanenbaum Honored with ACM Software System Award
MINIX creator Andrew Tanenbaum receives the top Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) award for educational impact
GNU automake-1.17 released
This is to announce GNU Automake 1.17, a stable release
Wine 9.13 Enhances ODBC Driver Support
Wine 9.13 released, including ODBC driver support, user32 data upgrades, and CMD.EXE rewrite
Kubuntu Focus Ir16 Gen 2 Review: A Linux Laptop That Just Works
Sorting through the niche and varied world of pre-built Linux computers is a challenge
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 14th, 2024
The 196th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 14th, 2024.
Popular Android apps could soon capture Ultra HDR images
Windows TCO: AT&T, the Latest Cautionary Tale
Microsoft blunder
LliureX – educational-based Spanish Linux distribution
LliureX is billed as an educational initiative focused on the use of free digital tools
Review: Ubuntu Core 24
Commercially backed Linux vendors, such as Fedora and openSUSE
Messaging and VoIP apps will soon land on cars running Android Automotive
Pacman 7.0 Package Manager Released, Here’s What’s New
Arch's Pacman 7.0 package manager enhances security, introducing DownloadUser for safer file handling
OBS Studio 30.2 Released with NVENC AV1 Support on Linux, Unified PipeWire Source
OBS Studio 30.2 has been officially released today as the second update to the OBS Studio 30 series of this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free video recording and live streaming software.
Whonix 17.2 Privacy-Focused Linux Distro Released
Whonix Linux 17.2 targets anonymity-paranoid users
Gnuastro 0.23 released
New GNU release
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.1 released
Version 6.0.4 was released only 6 days ago...
Google makes Linux more secure
Google has taken a proactive step to bolster Linux security with the introduction of the counted_by attribute for flexible array members
GNOME 47 Alpha Desktop Environment Released with Support for Accent Colors
The GNOME Project today announced the alpha version of the upcoming GNOME 47 desktop environment series, due out later this year.
Parabola – distro based on Arch Linux
Parabola is a Linux distribution based on Arch
OpenSUSE Aeon Desktop Enhances Security With Full Disk Encryption
Full Disk Encryption Comes to Aeon Desktop
RISC-V Based Lichee Pi 3A with 16GB RAM and PCIe Support
The operating system support includes Debian and Bianbu (Ubuntu-based)
