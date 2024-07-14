KDE and GNOME Leftovers
-
KDE
-
Nate Graham ☛ No TWiK this week
See you next week what what will probably be an extra large installment!
-
At What Cost “At What Cost”
I have become a bit wary of “at what cost” arguments. You know the kind…
-
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
Rachel Tam: TinySPARQL Web IDE update
Hi GNOME community! It’s been a while I caught COVID a while back so it took some time to catch back up on work but we’ve been making progress on the GSoC project. We now have a fully functional IDE with a smooth interface and syntax highlighting – take a look!
-
GNOME 47.alpha released
This release is a snapshot of development code. Although it is buildable and usable, it is primarily intended for testing and hacking purposes.
For more information about the 47 release, the full schedule, the official module lists and the proposed module lists, please see our schedule page 72
Jordan Petridis
GNOME Release Team
-