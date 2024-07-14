today's leftovers
Applications
Medevel ☛ Puter - a Web-based Operating System and Browser Desktop
Puter is an advanced, open-source internet operating system designed to be feature-rich, exceptionally fast, and highly extensible.
* A privacy-first personal cloud to keep all your files, apps, and games in one secure place, accessible from anywhere at any time.
Russ Allbery ☛ Russ Allbery: podlators v6.0.1
This is a small bug-fix release to remove use of autodie from the build system for the module. podlators is included in Perl core, and at the point when it is built during the core build, the prerequisites of the autodie module are not yet met, so the module is not available. This release reverts to explicit error checking in all the files used by the build system.
Fedora
-
Kevin Fenzi: Fedora Infra musings for the Second week of july 2024
This week started out fun with some Oral surgery on monday. Luckily it all went very well. I went to sleep, woke up when they were done and had a bunch of pain medication on board. I’m getting pretty sick of ‘soft’ foods however.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Canonical ☛ Managing OTA and telemetry in always-connected fleets
If you’ve been reading my blogs for the past two years, you know that the automotive industry is probably the most innovative one today. As a matter of fact, some of the biggest company valuations revolve around electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving (AD) and artificial intelligence (AI).
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Arduino ☛ What if robots could communicate with humans by emitting scents?
Almost all human-robot interaction (HRI) approaches today rely on three senses: hearing, sight, and touch. Your robot vacuum might beep at you, or play recorded or synthesized speech. An LED on its enclosure might blink to red to signify a problem. And cutting-edge humanoid robots may even shake your hand.
Security
-
SANS ☛ 16-bit Hash Collisions in .xls Spreadsheets, (Sat, Jul 13th)
A couple years ago, in diary entry "Unprotecting Malicious Documents For Inspection" I explain how .xls spreadsheets are password protected (but not encrypted).
Tom's Hardware ☛ China's telco companies are gradually shifting to Chinese CPUs — telecom giants switch hundreds of thousands of their servers to homegrown CPU platforms
China's telco giants are increasing their procurement of G-series servers, which are based on CPUs carrying a Chinese badge yet are based on American and U.K. ISAs or even developed in the U.S.
