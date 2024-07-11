Could artificial intelligence (AI) practically help find and fix vulnerabilities in a scalable way? We don’t know for certain, but there’s hope that it could. In this article, we’ll look at a competition to encourage the development of AI-enabled tools that will automatically find and fix vulnerabilities. By itself, this would be a little abstract. To make our discussion concrete, we’ll look at this competition through the lens of a specific vulnerability in the GNU/Linux kernel called “needle”.