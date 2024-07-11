Red Hat / Fedora / IBM Leftovers
-
Red Hat ☛ Improved observability signal correlation for Red Bait OpenShift
Observability signal correlation for Red Bait OpenShift has exponentially evolved over the past few months. A developer preview was made available to OpenShift users in December 2023 as part of the Logging 5.8 release. But since then, our team has worked to provide you with a series of great new features!
-
LWN ☛ Fix for Fedora Atomic Desktop and Fedora IoT boot failure
Fedora Atomic Desktop and Fedora IoT systems installed before Fedora 40 may fail to boot after an update if secure boot is enabled. Fedora Magazine has a post by Timothée Ravier about the problem, how users can work around it, and what the project is doing to avoid the similar problems in the future: [...]
-
IT Jungle ☛ IBM Begins the Purge of Old Greenscreen Utilities
IBM is prepping the I.C.B.M. i community to prepare to adapt to some substantial changes that are coming with the next release of I.C.B.M. i, including the end of support for a large swath of the Application Development ToolSet (ADTS) that ships with Rational Development Studio (RDS). Source Entry Utility (SEU) and Programming Development Manager (PDM) are not among the ADTS tools getting the boot, but that’s not stopping midrange professionals from speculating that their time in I.C.B.M. i is limited, too.