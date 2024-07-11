Mozilla Leftovers

With the release of Firefox 128 comes additional Manifest V3 improvements as the engineering team continues to make cross-browser compatibility work a key focus, especially related to content scripts and the scripting API.

In Firefox 128, support is now available for the MAIN execution world for content scripts declared in the manifest.json file and scripting.executeScript , which allows extensions to inject a script in the web page execution environment. However, unlike using window.eval from an isolated content script, the script injected into the MAIN world is not blocked by a strict webpage CSP. Please be aware that content scripts executed in the MAIN world do not have access to any WebExtension APIs.