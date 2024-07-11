Mozilla Leftovers
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Addons Blog: Manifest V3 updates landed in Firefox 128
With the release of Firefox 128 comes additional Manifest V3 improvements as the engineering team continues to make cross-browser compatibility work a key focus, especially related to content scripts and the scripting API.
In Firefox 128, support is now available for the MAIN execution world for content scripts declared in the manifest.json file and
scripting.executeScript, which allows extensions to inject a script in the web page execution environment. However, unlike using
window.evalfrom an isolated content script, the script injected into the MAIN world is not blocked by a strict webpage CSP. Please be aware that content scripts executed in the MAIN world do not have access to any WebExtension APIs.
Don Marti ☛ Don Marti: Using GitHub Pages to host a locally built site
Something I recently ran into: How do you build a site locally and host the resulting built version of the site on GitHub Pages? Here's one way to do it. First, have a
make alltarget that builds the public files from the source pages (for example, pass CommonMark filenames to Pandoc to get HTML.) Then
make deploydoes several things:
- Make a fresh
builddirectory and copy the source files, the
Makefile, and the
.gitdirectory into it.
- Run
make gh-pagesinside the build directory. That target depends on the
alltarget, so this builds the site inside the directory.
- Next,
make gh-pagesinside the build directory commits the public files on the
gh-pagesbranch, then force pushes to GitHub.
- Back in
make deploy, delete the
builddirectory. That includes the
.gitdirectory inside, so no history of built files gets preserved.
# We make this site with "make" locally and deploy generated pages to GitHub in # a branch. First, delete the build directory and the gh-pages branch.
- Make a fresh
Mozilla ☛ Support.Mozilla.Org: Cognitive Load Reduction Initiatives: Mid-Year Update
Hello, SUMO Community! As we kick off the second half of 2024, we’re thrilled to share the progress the CX Content Team has made this year in our Cognitive Load Reduction Initiatives. Our goal? To make SUMO articles more accessible, user-friendly, and visually appealing. Here’s a look at what we’ve accomplished so far and a sneak peek at what’s coming next.
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 555
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
Mozilla ☛ Support.Mozilla.Org: What’s up with SUMO – Q2 2024
Hi everybody,
As we wrap up the second quarter of 2024, it’s time to reflect on our accomplishments and the ongoing efforts within our community. It’s been a busy Q2. And many of you have made some of that work possible by really jumping in to help. It’s time to celebrate and look back on our accomplishments before we gather more strength again to continue our fights for the healthy internet.