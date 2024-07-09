posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 09, 2024



Quoting: Calamares ABI Checking | [bobulate] —

I ended up using abigail for ABI checking, because it’s available on FreeBSD and Ubuntu and just seems like it has a compatible mindset for what I want to do: tell me the ABI difference between two Calamares releases.

The tool for that is abidiff and applying the tool is literally a matter of getting two versions of a shared object (.so) and running diff.

In Calamares I put together some scripts to automate this, since building versions of the Calamares shared objects is not quite trivial. The scripts also help out with the ABI-stability promise (or, um .. pinky swear, maybe).