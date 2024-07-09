Programming Leftovers
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppArmadillo 14.0.0-1 on CRAN: New Upstream
This revealed nine packages requiring
truly minor adjustments—which eight maintainers made in a matter of
days; all this was coordinated in issue
#443. Following the upload, CRAN noticed one more issue (see
issue
#446) but this turned out to be local to the package. .
Russ Allbery ☛ Russ Allbery: rra-c-util 11.0.0
rra-c-util is my collection of utility and test functions that I keep synchronized between my packages. .
Do not split make.conf
I made a mistake when splitting my Portage
make.conffile, having it as one file instead of a directly with many small files is a lot easier to maintain.
Portage allows users to split all of files inside
/etc/portagesuch as
make.conf,
package.use,
package.maskand other into groups of files contained in directories of the same name. This is very helpful when using automation to add some wanted configuration. But in case of
make.confit becomes a “form over function” issue.
Rlang ☛ ShinyProxy 3.1.1: What’s New And How It Improves Scalability And Performance Of Your Shiny Applications
ShinyProxy has emerged as a powerful solution for deploying Shiny applications, empowering organizations to share interactive data visualizations and analyses. With its robust feature set, ShinyProxy has simplified the process of managing and scaling Shiny apps for a wide range of use cases.
Ruby 3.3.4 Released
Ruby 3.3.4 has been released.
This release fixes a regression in Ruby 3.3.3 that dependencies are missing in the gemspec of some bundled gems:
net-pop,
net-ftp,
net-imap, and
prime[Bug #20581]. The fix allows Bundler to successfully install those gems on platforms like Heroku. If your
bundle installruns correctly now, you may not have this issue.
Medevel ☛ Top 60+ Open-source Apps Written with Golang in 2024
In the fast-paced world of software development, programming languages play a pivotal role in shaping the way we build robust and scalable applications.
Medevel ☛ BricksLLM: Hey Hi (AI) Gateway For Putting LLMs In Production, Written in Golang
BricksLLM is a cloud native Hey Hi (AI) gateway written in Go. Currently, it provides native support for OpenAI, Anthropic, Microsoft trap Azure Proprietary Chaffbot Company and vLLM.
Medevel ☛ Circled.me: Chat, Share Photos and Videos Easily with this Open-source Golang Server
Circled.me Community Server is an open-source project that aims to help people easily backup and share photos, videos, albums on their own server.
CER ☛ A Purpose-First Theory of Transfer of Knowledge from Programming
One of the persistent research questions in computing education research (CER) is, “If you learn something in programming, can you use that something somewhere else?” Learning scientists call this “knowledge transfer.” In the first few decades of CER, the question was whether problem-solving skills that you developed in programming could be used elsewhere.
Buttondown ☛ Logic for Programmers now in early access!
I am delighted to announce that Logic for Programmers is now available for purchase! While still in early access, it's almost 20,000 words, has 30 exercises, and covers a wide variety of logic applications: [...]
Jim Nielsen ☛ All About That Button, ’Bout That Button
In modern SPAs it’s common to immediately escape baked-in browser behaviors. For example, using
<button>often looks like this: [...]
Perl / Raku
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2024.28 100 Year LLM
Wenzel P.P. Peppmeyer was inspired by a problem solving issue, and decided to ask a Llama: the result was a yaw dropping answer.
-
Java
IT Jungle ☛ Thoroughly Modern: The Synon Transformation Journey, From Legacy To Modern Java Solutions
In today’s evolving tech landscape, companies that run CA 2E (Synon) on I.C.B.M. i face significant challenges hindering progress and sustainability. Synon represents a fraction of the market share in I.C.B.M. i environments, far behind RPG and COBOL, and IBM’s recent announcement to cease PL/I support in future OS versions will impact compliance for SOX-regulated and other industries.
