I made a mistake when splitting my Portage make.conf file, having it as one file instead of a directly with many small files is a lot easier to maintain.

Portage allows users to split all of files inside /etc/portage such as make.conf , package.use , package.mask and other into groups of files contained in directories of the same name. This is very helpful when using automation to add some wanted configuration. But in case of make.conf it becomes a “form over function” issue.