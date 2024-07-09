Debian and Ubuntu Development Reports
Debian Family
Lev Lazinskiy ☛ First Debian CI Contribution
I’m so excited to share that I had my first contribution to the Debian Salsa CI team merged!
Thorsten Alteholz ☛ Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in June 2024
FTP master
This month I accepted 270 and rejected 23 packages. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 279.
This was my hundred-twentieth month that I did some work for the Debian LTS initiative, started by Raphael Hertzog at Freexian.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 847
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 847 for the week of June 30 – July 6, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here. In this issue we cover: Developer Membership Board Election Results Ubuntu Stats Hot in Support ¡Teaser Trailer de UbuCon Latinoamérica 2024!
