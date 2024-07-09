Leftovers: Makula, IBM, and Kernel
News Portal Update
We have started implementing a new “News and Information” portal. This is a Widget Window that you should notice “popup” on your desktop in the course of the day / days ahead.
Fedora Family / CentOS / Fedora
CentOS ☛ CentOS Hyperscale SIG Quarterly Report for 2024Q2
This report covers work that happened between January 27th 2024 and July 3rd 2024. For previous work, see the 2023Q4 report. Purpose The Hyperscale SIG focuses on enabling CentOS Stream deployment on large-scale infrastructures and facilitating collaboration on packages and tooling. Membership update Since the last update, the SIG membership has remained the same.
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Fedora (Red Hat) Holds Diversity Event. Nobody Shows Up.
From June 17th through June 22nd, Fedora (the community arm of Red Hat), held a "Week of Diversity" event.
You'd be forgiven for not knowing this took place... as it appears that nobody from within the Linux, Open Source, or Red Hat world was interested in it either.
And, when I say nobody, I mean... nobody.
Red Hat ☛ Simplify access to your ROSA clusters using external OIDC
This article introduces a new feature for Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA) with hosted control planes that simplifies authentication and authorization workflows through direct integration with your existing OpenID Connect (OIDC) compliant identity providers (IdPs). Now you can seamlessly leverage your corporate identity tokens to access the Red Hat OpenShift and Kubernetes Hey Hi (AI) on ROSA with hosted control planes (HCP).
Kernel Space
Tom's Hardware ☛ Intel preps Lunar Lake-optimized adaptive sharpening filter for Linux deployment
Intel is developing a new basic adaptive sharpening filter for upscaling games and photos, specifically for Lunar Lake and GNU/Linux operating systems.
Bootlin ☛ Power over Ethernet (PoE) support into the official Linux Kernel
Introduction Power over Ethernet (PoE) is a technology that combines power and data transmission over a single Ethernet cable. It simplifies the installation of networked devices like cameras, phones, and wireless access points by eliminating the need for separate power cables.
