This latest Windows 11 update bug may finally convince me to switch to Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 05, 2024



Last week, Microsoft confirmed a major issue with an optional Windows 11 version 23H2 update (KB5039302): the dreaded reboot loop.

According to Microsoft, "Affected systems might restart repeatedly and require recovery operations in order to restore normal use."

Wonderful, right?

Thankfully, the issue was "more likely to affect devices using virtual machines tools," which essentially allows you to run another OS within your current Windows 11 OS.

Devices affected by the KB5039302 update get stuck in a reboot loop, which is when your PC fails to fully start, reboots, fails to start again, reboots, and continues the cycle with no end in sight.

While there are a few troubleshooting tactics you can try to fix a boot loop, people often default to cutting power to the PC, which can possibly corrupt your files or damage your computer parts. All in all, no bueno.

