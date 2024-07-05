Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
All-Time High for GNU/Linux Today: 4.1% on the Desktops/Laptops (Not Including Chromebooks)
If it stays this high for weeks to come, it'll signal real and measurable progress
New
-
Links 04/07/2024: How the Ultra-Wealthy Think About Money, Labour Seems Set to Win UK by Landslide
Links for the day
-
Whistleblowers from Open Labs Hackerspace, Albania in GNOME, Wikimedia, OpenStreetMap & Debian
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Links 04/07/2024: Update on Gershkovich and Verizon to Pay $847M For Infringing 5G and Hotspot Patents
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 04/07/2024: Humanity and Port Knocking
Links for the day
-
Estimate: About 1,000 Microsoft Employees Laid Off (Azure Included, Again) for Independence Day and It's Not Over
It seems like a low blow for Microsoft to sack so many people during a national holiday
-
Trial by IRC, judgments, Edward Brocklesby, Norbert Preining & Debian expelled due process
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
NixOS commits a "purge" of "Nazi" contributors, forces abdication of founder
First, a little background to set the stage for this wild tale...
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, July 03, 2024
IRC logs for Wednesday, July 03, 2024
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
