The GhostBSD in the machine

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 05, 2024



GhostBSD is a desktop-oriented operating system based on FreeBSD and the MATE Desktop Environment. The goal of the project is to lower the barrier to entry of using FreeBSD on a desktop or laptop system, and it largely succeeds at this. While it has a few rough edges that make it hard to recommend for the average desktop user, it is a fine choice for users who want a desktop with FreeBSD underpinnings such as the Z File System (ZFS), and the Ports (source) and Packages (binary) software collections.

GhostBSD has been haunting users for some time now. The first GhostBSD release (1.0) was announced in 2010, and was based on FreeBSD 8.0 and GNOME 2.28.2. The name is a portmanteau of "GNOME hosted by FreeBSD", even though the project switched to MATE in 2013. The project also offers an unofficial community spin of GhostBSD featuring the Xfce desktop. The most recent release, 24.04.1, was announced on May 20, and is based on FreeBSD 14.

