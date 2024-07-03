Windows TCO: LockBit, Evolve, and More
-
Cyble Inc ☛ Patelco Credit Union Services Disrupted For 500,000 Customers
Patelco Credit Union, one of the oldest and largest credit unions in the U.S., fell victim to a ransomware attack on June 29, 2024, forcing the institution to shut down most of its day-to-day banking systems. The attack has affected nearly half a million members across the Bay Area and Northern California, leaving them without access to crucial financial services.
-
Deccan Chronicle ☛ World is facing biggest threat of cybercrimes, says CM Revanth Reddy
This information has been shared with all the States concerned. Since April, 2024, seven new Specialized Cyber Crime Police Stations have started functioning in the State. To help the public get back their lost money, the process of refund has been simplified and a total amount of Rs. 32 crore has been refunded to 5,191 victims since March 18, 2024.
-
Cyble Inc ☛ Evolve Bank Data Breach: LockBit Blamed, Affirm Users Impacted
Evolve Bank disclosed that the incident was a ransomware attack perpetrated by the criminal organization LockBit. “This was a ransomware attack by the criminal organization, LockBit,” reads Evolve Bank’s official statement.
The ransomware attack involved unauthorized access to the bank’s systems, resulting in the download and subsequent leak of sensitive customer information. This Evolve Bank data breach occurred in two phases, in February and May when an employee inadvertently clicked on a malicious internet link.
-
The Register UK ☛ Affirm tells SEC customer data stolen in Evolve breach
"This incident has not impacted any other part of the Company's business or operations," Affirm said in the regulatory filing.
-
SEC ☛ FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): June 25, 2024 Affirm Holdings, Inc.
On June 25, 2024, Evolve Bank & Trust (“Evolve”), the third-party issuer of the Affirm Card, notified the Company that Evolve had experienced a cybersecurity [sic] incident [sic] whereby a third party gained unauthorized access to personal information and financial information (“Personal Information”) of Evolve retail banking customers and the customers of its financial technology partners. Because the Company shares the Personal Information of Affirm Card users with Evolve to facilitate the issuance and servicing of Affirm Cards, the Company believes that the Personal Information of Affirm Card users was compromised as part of Evolve’s cybersecurity incident. However, the Company’s information systems were not compromised, nor was the ability for Affirm Card holders to continue using their Affirm Card. This incident has not impacted any other part of the Company’s business or operations.
-
Cyble Inc ☛ RansomHub Claims Breaches: Florida Health Dept., NTT DATA
The Florida Department of Health, the first accredited public health system in the United States, has reportedly fallen victim to a ransomware attack by the notorious RansomHub group. The attackers claim to have accessed a staggering 100 GB of organizational data and have threatened to publish the stolen information within the next three to four days.
The implications of such a breach are potentially devastating, given the sensitive nature of the data held by the Florida Department of Health. The organization is responsible for a wide range of public health services, from disease prevention and health promotion to emergency preparedness and response. A data leak of this magnitude could expose personal health information, disrupt health services, and undermine public trust in the state’s health system.