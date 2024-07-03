Windows TCO: LockBit, Evolve, and More

Evolve Bank disclosed that the incident was a ransomware attack perpetrated by the criminal organization LockBit. “This was a ransomware attack by the criminal organization, LockBit,” reads Evolve Bank’s official statement.

The ransomware attack involved unauthorized access to the bank’s systems, resulting in the download and subsequent leak of sensitive customer information. This Evolve Bank data breach occurred in two phases, in February and May when an employee inadvertently clicked on a malicious internet link.