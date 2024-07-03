Tux Machines

KDE Plasma 6.1.2 Is Out to Improve the Overview Effect and Fix More Issues

KDE Plasma 6.1.2 is here only a week after KDE Plasma 6.1.1 to improve the Overview effect by making the labels showing window titles more legible and adding bell sounds to the Ocean and Oxygen sound themes.

Nitrux 3.5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.9 and NVIDIA 555 Graphics Driver

Powered by a “Liquorix” flavored Linux 6.9.7 kernel and still using the KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS desktop environment, Nitrux 3.5.1 ships with the latest NVIDIA 555 graphics driver series with explicit GPU synchronization for Wayland and the Mesa 24.1 graphics stack series.

Linux Mint 22 Beta Released with Cinnamon 6.2, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Linux Mint 22 is codenamed “Wilma” and it’s planned for release in late July 2024. The beta version is here to give us an early glimpse at the new features and improvements baked by the Linux Mint team into their popular Ubuntu-based distribution.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 30th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Internet Society

US Supreme Court Upholds Right of Websites to Moderate Content

In a critically important decision today, the United States Supreme Court reaffirmed the strong conclusion that website operators have a constitutional right to moderate content posted on their sites. Although the primary issue that resolved the case turned on questions about the type of legal challenge that was brought, the five Justices in the majority—joined by one concurring Justice—made clear that governments cannot force online websites to carry content posted by users that they do not want to carry.   

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.1.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment with more bug fixes and small improvements.
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.5.1 as the latest version of this immutable and systemd-free Debian-based distribution.
The Linux Mint team has released today the beta version of the upcoming Linux Mint 22 operating system series, which can be downloaded and tested right now.
OpenSSH 9.8 Fixes Critical sshd Vulnerability
OpenSSH 9.8 enhances security, fixing critical race conditions in sshd and logic errors in ssh
GNU/Linux at 5% in Germany, Says statCounter [original]
This is the highest in years
New EndeavourOS Release Ships with KDE Plasma 6.1, Brings Back ARM Support
The EndeavourOS team announced today the release and general availability of EndeavourOS “Endeavour” the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro that features the KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment.
 
Review: The Pixel 8 Pro is Android's Best Premium Phone
The Licensing & Compliance Team, running at full steam for your freedom
Last year, in our year-end writing, you met Krzysztof Siewicz (Kris), the Free Software Foundation's (FSF) licensing and compliance manager
Fedora 42 Proposes to Include Opt-In User Metrics Collection
A proposal has been made for Fedora 42 to collect user data via an opt-in system
An engineer has created a system to run Linux from Google Drive
Ersei, a computer science student at Purdue University, a prestigious school in the United States, posted on his blog that he had successfully booted Linux from Google Drive
Manjaro 24.0.3 Wynsdey released
Since we released Vulcan in December 2023 we worked hard to get the next release of Manjaro out there
Canonical Firefighting Support offers expert troubleshooting for Ubuntu Linux systems
Canonical has introduced Firefighting Support
Zorin OS 15 year – Go down memory lane with all historical versions of Zorin OS
Go down memory lane with all historical versions of Zorin OS
Android quietly enhances split-screen mode in preparation for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold
MySQL 9.0 Released: What’s New, Changed, and Removed
MySQL 9.0 database rolls out with enhanced JSON support, new DDL for events, updated system variable tables, and more
Peppermint OS’s Family Expands with ‘Loaded’ Version
Peppermint Loaded: Complete with pre-installed apps, Flatpak support, Mint Store integration, and more for an out-of-the-box experience
What is Ollama? Everything Important You Should Know
Answering the common questions about Ollama
Debian 12.6 “Bookworm” Released with 162 Bug Fixes and 84 Security Updates
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.6 as the fifth ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
GNOME- What I’d like to know as a newcomer
Navigating an open-source community for the first time can be challenging
Scientific Linux 7 reaches end of life
While the end of support for CentOS 7, which happened on June 30
Linux Lite 7.0 might be the best lightweight Linux distro on the market
If you're looking for an easy-to-use Linux distribution to revive aging or slow hardware, Linux Lite is hard to beat
Want to save your old computer? Try these 5 Linux distributions
Here's how to save money, reduce e-waste, and get more use out of your old hardware at the same time
Kubuntu 24.04 review - Back in 2007
Today, I will break my own rule. I am going to write a review - sort of - of Kubuntu 24.04.
NVIDIA 555.58 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Explicit Sync on Wayland
NVIDIA 555.58 Linux graphics driver is now available for download with explicit GPU sync support for NVIDIA GPU users on Wayland, as well as many other improvements.
FSF adds three provisional board members
The FSF has advanced in its new governance process: We have installed three provisional board members, who have been participating in board meetings since March 23
5 Ways Using Linux Improved My Windows Experience
Linux taught me to leave Windows Registry alone to avoid potential issues
10 best operating systems for Raspberry Pi 5
Raspberry Pi boardss have taken over the DIY projects landscape and have become synonymous with the term SB
FreeDOS open-source text-based OS turns 30, still in active development and primarily used for retro gaming | Tom's Hardware
FreeDOS dates back to 1994, when its developer, Jim Hall announced it as PD-DOS
GNU poke 4.2 released
I am happy to announce a new release of GNU poke, version 4.2
How Well Do You Know Your FOSS Mascots?
The open-source community has a tradition of creating mascots — which tend to be cute, cuddly animals — rather than adopting staid logos
Top 10 Must-Have Android Widgets for a Seamless Experience
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 30th, 2024
The 194th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 30th, 2024.
Angie 1.6 Web Server Introduces Sticky Sessions
Angie 1.6 web server offers full Nginx 1.27 compatibility plus new, useful additional features
Pocket Z project aims to build $99 Linux PCs that fit in your pocket
It boots the Debian Linux-based Raspberry Pi OS with a few customizations
Review: The Unity desktop and Lomiri on Ubuntu Unity 24.04
About 14 years ago Canonical announced it was going to create its own desktop environment, called Unity
Initial work on Keychain
A month ago, I started working on a new application to manage your passwords in Plasma
LXC/LXCFS/Incus 6.0.1 LTS release
The Linux Containers project maintains Long Term Support (LTS) releases for its core projects
Updated Debian 11: 11.10 released
The Debian project is pleased to announce the tenth update of its oldstable distribution Debian 11 (codename "bullseye")
