KDE Plasma 6.1.2 is here only a week after KDE Plasma 6.1.1 to improve the Overview effect by making the labels showing window titles more legible and adding bell sounds to the Ocean and Oxygen sound themes.
Powered by a “Liquorix” flavored Linux 6.9.7 kernel and still using the KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS desktop environment, Nitrux 3.5.1 ships with the latest NVIDIA 555 graphics driver series with explicit GPU synchronization for Wayland and the Mesa 24.1 graphics stack series.
Linux Mint 22 is codenamed “Wilma” and it’s planned for release in late July 2024. The beta version is here to give us an early glimpse at the new features and improvements baked by the Linux Mint team into their popular Ubuntu-based distribution.
