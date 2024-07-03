today's howtos
How to Navigate the Filesystem Using Bash
It should come as no surprise to anyone reading this that the Unix/Linux filesystem is organized in a hierarchical structure. The topmost directory is the root directory, denoted by /. All other directories and files are organized under this root. Beyond this, each user has a home directory, typically represented by ~, where personal files and directories are stored.
Medium ☛ The Linux Concept Journey — Block Devices
Block devices provide the ability to randomly access data which is organized in fixed-size blocks. Examples of such devices are: RAM disks, CD-ROM drives and hard drives. The speed of block devices is in general higher than those of character devices (https://medium.com/@boutnaru/the-linux-concept-journey-character-devices-0c75aa70ceb2). Another difference is that a character device has a single current position.
Dolev Hadar ☛ My Top CLI Tools
Recently I realize I've accumulated quite a few packages and wanted to do some cleaning and organizing.
These are the ones I kept and find useful.
SparkFun Electronics ☛ Display Distance Measurements On an OLED
In this tutorial, you'll find basic instructions, code, and all the parts needed to display distance measurements with ease!
Brandon ☛ On Changing Email
This all (waves hands wildly) got me thinking about email, a lot. For many email is just another tool. They sign up for a hotmail or yahoo or maybe even gmail account and never really think about it anymore (as their inboxes fill with the ads and spam and other junk that comes from all the tracking and data collection those services do).
For others it's something that might be held a bit more closely, like a natural extension of their identity. We (yes - I'm outing myself with that) find a perfect domain and get it setup on the perfect service and are off to the races with our identity.
[Old] Rebooting Electronics ☛ Avoiding Mechanical Parts from Disappearing in KiCad – Rebooting Electronics
When creating a PCB layout in KiCad, I often have need to add a mechanical part to the PCB layout. The easy way is to add these parts directly from within PCB New. The problem is that when updating the board from the schematic, it is possible that these extra footprints will be removed. In this post I describe my workaround as well as how I use KiCad’s 3D view to verify these mechanical parts. In addition I describe my approach to managing those symbols and footprints that I tend to use often.
University of Toronto ☛ Unix's fsync(), write ahead logs, and durability versus integrity
The core integrity issue of simple uses of fsync() is that while fsync() forces the filesystem to make things durable on disk, the filesystem doesn't promise to not write anything to disk until you do that fsync(). Once you write() something to the filesystem, it may write it to disk without warning at any time, and even during an fsync() the filesystem makes no promises about what order data will be written in. If you start an fsync() and the system crashes part way through, some of your data will be on disk and some won't be and you have no control over which part is which.
Unix Men ☛ LS Command: Listing Files in Unix Systems
When used without any options or arguments, ls will list the contents of the current directory:
Unix Men ☛ How to Create a Bootable USB from ISO Files
Before we dive into the process of creating a bootable USB, it’s important to understand what an ISO file is. An ISO file, also known as an ISO image, is an archive file that contains an exact copy or image of a CD, DVD, or other optical disc. These files are commonly used to distribute software, operating systems, and other digital content.
Unix Men ☛ How to Change a Git Commit Message
Fortunately, Git provides several ways to modify commit messages, whether you’re working on your local repository or have already pushed your commits to a remote repository.
TecMint ☛ How to Host a Website with Apache & SSL on Debian 12
Apache is still a major player but has a lower market share of 29.5% compared to Nginx. According to W3Techs, Nginx holds the leading position with a market share of around 34.1%.
TecMint ☛ How to Install Cinnamon Desktop On Ubuntu 24.04
Cinnamon is a popular open-source desktop environment that provides a traditional and user-friendly interface for most popular Linux distributions.
Ubuntu ☛ Introducing Firefighting Support
OSTechNix ☛ 8 Methods To Install Latest Software In Debian Linux
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenShot on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenShot on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Video editing has become an essential skill in today’s digital landscape, and having access to a reliable, feature-rich editor is crucial.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Vivaldi Browser on Debian 12, 11, or 10
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install MakeMKV on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PHP 8.3 on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Arduino on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04, or 20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install VSCodium on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04, or 20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Pale Moon on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04, or 20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install KeePassXC on Debian 12, 11, or 10
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Brave Browser on Debian 12, 11, or 10
TecAdmin ☛ How to Create a User with Socket Authentication in MySQL/MariaDB
In MySQL and MariaDB, you can create users that connect to the database using socket authentication instead of traditional username and password combination. This method is secure and convenient, as it uses the operating system’s user credentials. Here’s how you can set it up. What is Socket Authentication?
TecAdmin ☛ How to Configure Flask Application Visible on the Network
When you create a new Flask application, it comes with a built-in development server. Which is good because it helps you see errors and automatically reloads when you make changes. However, if you start your app using this server, you can only access it from your own computer, because it only listens on localhost (127.0.0.1).
Linux Journal ☛ How to Divide Two Variables in Bash Scripting
Bash scripting is a powerful tool for automating tasks on GNU/Linux and Unix-like systems. While it's well-known for managing file and process operations, arithmetic operations, such as division, play a crucial role in many scripts. Understanding how to correctly divide two variables can help in resource allocation, data processing, and more. This article delves into the nuances of performing division in Bash, providing you with the knowledge to execute arithmetic operations smoothly and efficiently.
TechRepublic ☛ How to View and Monitor Log Files in Linux
If you’re a systems administrator, you know the importance of log files. Without those crucial bits of saved information, you might not know where to start troubleshooting issues on your servers. With that information on hand, you are empowered to not only troubleshoot but better optimize your servers for the task at hand.