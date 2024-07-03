This all (waves hands wildly) got me thinking about email, a lot. For many email is just another tool. They sign up for a hotmail or yahoo or maybe even gmail account and never really think about it anymore (as their inboxes fill with the ads and spam and other junk that comes from all the tracking and data collection those services do).

For others it's something that might be held a bit more closely, like a natural extension of their identity. We (yes - I'm outing myself with that) find a perfect domain and get it setup on the perfect service and are off to the races with our identity.