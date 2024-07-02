posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 02, 2024



Quoting: Archman Linux - Arch-based distribution - LinuxLinks —

Archman Linux is billed as a powerful, lightweight, fast, visual and stable Linux distribution based on Arch Linux.

The name Archman is derived from the combination of Arch Linux and Pac man package management. It is a Linux distribution originating from Turkey. As a vision, it targets not only the local user but also the global user.

The name Archman is pronounced globally as Archmen, and in Turkish it is pronounced as archmen, arkman or as written archman.