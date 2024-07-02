posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 02, 2024



Quoting: What is Ollama? Everything Important You Should Know —

Ollama is a free and open-source project that lets you run various open source LLMs locally.

Whether you want to utilize an open-source LLM like Codestral for code generation or LLaMa 3 for a ChatGPT alternative, it is possible with Ollama.

But those are the end goals that you can achieve locally with Ollama on your system. What do you need to know to make that happen? How do you do all that?

In this article, I'll provide all the essential information about Ollama.