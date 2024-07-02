Best Free and Open Source Software
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft File Explorer - LinuxLinks
Microsoft File Explorer is a file manager application and default desktop environment. It provides a graphical user interface for accessing the file systems, as well as user interface elements such as the taskbar and desktop.
We provide the best free and open source alternatives.
Best Free and Open Source Software: June 2024 Updates - LinuxLinks
Here are the latest updates to our compilation of recommended software. We’ve published a huge number of updates again this month.
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion. Open source software at its finest.
The updates are in accordance with our recent announcement regarding the plans underway to massively revamp the site.
kal - calendar package - LinuxLinks
kal is a package for finding public holidays, Easter, notable days, equinoxes, solstices, and flag flying days.
It deals with dates and intervals between dates.
This is free and open source software.
Wyrd - text-based front-end to Remind - LinuxLinks
Wyrd is a text-based front-end to Remind, a sophisticated calendar and alarm program.
It displays reminders in a scrollable timetable view suitable for visualizing your calendar at a glance.
It also makes creating and editing reminders fast and easy. However, Wyrd does not hide Remind’s textfile programmability, for this is what makes Remind a truly powerful calendaring system.