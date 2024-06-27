While I have been preparing my presentation for C++ On Sea, I realized that something is missing from How to keep your binaries small. The importance of member ordering!

I remember learning at a performance tuning workshop that the order of member variables can significantly impact the memory layout and size of objects. Considering this factor, you can make your class more cache-friendly to increase runtime performance. This matters mostly when you plan to store a class in big numbers in a container.

But what about binary sizes?

Before that, let’s first discuss what padding means.