Farsi-speaking users can now contact us directly for help with accessing the Tor network. Whether you're trying to download Tor Browser, bypass online censorship, or need assistance navigating Tor connectivity issues, our support team is available to help.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel series, OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 (codename Vanadium) is here about a year and a half after OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 as the latest fixed point release in the OpenMandriva Lx ROCK series for those who prefer stability over bleeding-edge features.

news

[GNOME's] The Elephant in the Room

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 24, 2025



In a few weeks it’ll be one year since a board member of the GNOME Foundation was disappeared under very suspicious circumstances. Very little has been said or done about this in public since then. The intentions behind keeping everything internal were good — the hope was to get to a resolution without unnecessary conflict. However, because there’s no non-public way to have discussions across the entire community, and with this dragging on longer and longer, what I’ve seen is partial facts and misunderstandings spreading across different sub-groups, making it harder to talk to each other. I’m now convinced it’s better to break the silence and start having this conversations across the entire project, rather than letting the conflict continue to fester in the background.

That’s not to say nothing has been happening. Over the past year, a number of people from the community (including myself), and some members of the board have tried to resolve this behind the scenes. On a personal level, I’d like to thank all the board members involved for their efforts, even if we didn’t always see eye to eye. Medium-term I’m hopeful that some positive policy changes can be made as a result of this process.

One important thing to note is that nobody involved is against Codes of Conduct. The problem here is the Foundation’s structural dysfunction, bad leadership, and the way the CoC was used in this case as a result. I’m aware of the charged nature of the subject, and the potential for feeding right wing narratives, but I think it’s also important to not let that deter us from discussing these very real issues. But just to be extra clear: Fuck Nazis, GNOME is Antifa.

[...]

This ban was only the latest in a long series of failures, missteps, and broken promises by the Foundation. In addition to the recent financial problems and operational failures (e.g. not handling internships, repeatedly messing up invoicing, not responding to time-sensitive communication), all strategic initiatives over the past 5+ years have either stalled or just never happened (e.g. Flathub payments (2019), local-first (2021), development initiative (2024)).

Read on