Ubuntu 25.04 Upgrades Set to Go Live Again Soon
Ubuntu 25.04 Upgrades Set to Go Live Again Soon - OMG! Ubuntu
Ubuntu developers were forced to halt upgrades to the new Ubuntu 25.04 release due to a number of major bugs affecting users across different Ubuntu flavours.
Some users were left with broken desktops (environments, that is – upgrading wasn’t melting PC towers); upgrading was removing third-party packages it shouldn’t have, while many Qt-flavour users couldn’t upgrade using the GUI tool due to missing dependencies.
This is why Ubuntu 25.04 upgrades are not working at present (unless manually forced via the command-line which, for the reasons listed above, wasn’t a smart idea).